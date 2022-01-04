ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, FL

On the hunt for a home in Crescent City? These houses are on the market

Crescent City Today
Crescent City Today
 2 days ago

(Crescent City, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Crescent City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GXyaf_0dcWu8gD00

122 W Virginia St, Crescent City, 32112

2 Beds 2 Baths | $59,000 | Manufactured Home | 660 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Double lot on corner - .22 acres. Single wide manufactured home partially furnished. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Screened in front porch with carport. Separate shed for storage. No HOA. Rights to use boat ramp & parking space located on Lots 15-19 in River Park Subdivision. Owner is replacing the carpet.

For open house information, contact Michelle Ortelli, COLDWELL BANKER VANGUARD REALTY at 904-269-7117

Copyright © 2022 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1141025)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XihGr_0dcWu8gD00

311 Saratoga Dr, Satsuma, 32189

3 Beds 3 Baths | $574,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,286 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Immaculate St. Johns Riverfront home in prestigious, peaceful, deed restricted Saratoga Harbor subdivision on .57+/- acre nicely manicured lot with sprinkler system on 142+/- ft. of riverfront w/L-shaped dock and water frontage along Saratoga Harbor with boathouse and double lifts. The home features a unique concept w/step down from living room to dining area and step down again to kitchen with all areas of the home in a bright and cheery light. The spacious, luxurious master suite boasts a cozy sitting area. In addition to the sun room is a 25x10 screened porch overlooking the river. This is a rare gem with water as far as the eye can see. Located at the end of a paved street with concrete driveway. If you love to fish, enjoy water sports and exploring, you may have found your dream home.

For open house information, contact MARGARET ZAHNER, COLDWELL BANKER BEN BATES REALTY at 386-328-6716

Copyright © 2022 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1142414)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xVmoI_0dcWu8gD00

1263 County Road 309, Crescent City, 32112

3 Beds 2 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,445 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Breathtaking Home on the St. Johns River! Welcome to this stunning three bedroom / two-bathroom home located right on the St. Johns River. This spacious floorplan gives you everything that you have dreamed of with an open floorplan concept and 2400+ sq ft of living space allowing plenty of room for that growing family or for family and friends over the holidays. In addition, the split bedroom layout gives the whole family their own corner of the world! This home boasts a formal dining area, formal living room, kitchen with gas stove, with carpet and tile throughout. The master bath is one straight out of a magazine with a huge marble shower and dual vanity for comfort while preparing for your day. The three-car garage has ample space for all of your toys and vehicles with room to spare! Did I mention the enormous screened in Florida room that has access from the master bed, family room and dining room? Watch nature awake while you enjoy your morning cup of coffee or watch a magnificent sunset in the evening with a glass of wine while you gaze over your property with a full view of the St. Johns River. The peace and tranquility of this home is both calming and serene. The home itself has been totally repainted, has updated landscaping, a new drain field, and was totally replumbed. This home is one of a kind and one that does not come on the market every day. If you are looking for water access, relaxation, a stunning view, and an open floor plan; look no further. Set your showing today before this one disappears!

For open house information, contact Scott Coldwell, COLDWELL REALTY SOLD GUARANTEE at 352-209-0000

Copyright © 2022 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-OM631835)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00n4nD_0dcWu8gD00

201 Hoot Owl Rd, Satsuma, 32189

1 Bed 1 Bath | $129,900 | Mobile Home | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1969

2.38 BEAUTIFUL ACRES, ZONED AG with a beautiful custom built 1 bd/1bath addition waiting to be added to. It is attached to an 1969 mobile home with little or no value. Just off the new Dunns creek bridge which puts it centrally located to Palatka, and close to St. Augustine, the beaches and all of Florida's beautiful springs.

For open house information, contact JILL GOODMAN, CENTURY 21 TRITON REALTY at 386-698-2100

Copyright © 2022 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1133420)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Saint Augustine, FL
Crescent City, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Crescent City, FL
City
Palatka, FL
State
Florida State
Crescent City, FL
Real Estate
City
St. Augustine, FL
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Crescent City Today

Crescent City Today

Crescent City, FL
56
Followers
311
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Crescent City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy