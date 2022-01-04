On the hunt for a home in Crescent City? These houses are on the market

(Crescent City, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Crescent City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

122 W Virginia St, Crescent City, 32112 2 Beds 2 Baths | $59,000 | Manufactured Home | 660 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Double lot on corner - .22 acres. Single wide manufactured home partially furnished. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Screened in front porch with carport. Separate shed for storage. No HOA. Rights to use boat ramp & parking space located on Lots 15-19 in River Park Subdivision. Owner is replacing the carpet.

For open house information, contact Michelle Ortelli, COLDWELL BANKER VANGUARD REALTY at 904-269-7117

311 Saratoga Dr, Satsuma, 32189 3 Beds 3 Baths | $574,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,286 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Immaculate St. Johns Riverfront home in prestigious, peaceful, deed restricted Saratoga Harbor subdivision on .57+/- acre nicely manicured lot with sprinkler system on 142+/- ft. of riverfront w/L-shaped dock and water frontage along Saratoga Harbor with boathouse and double lifts. The home features a unique concept w/step down from living room to dining area and step down again to kitchen with all areas of the home in a bright and cheery light. The spacious, luxurious master suite boasts a cozy sitting area. In addition to the sun room is a 25x10 screened porch overlooking the river. This is a rare gem with water as far as the eye can see. Located at the end of a paved street with concrete driveway. If you love to fish, enjoy water sports and exploring, you may have found your dream home.

For open house information, contact MARGARET ZAHNER, COLDWELL BANKER BEN BATES REALTY at 386-328-6716

1263 County Road 309, Crescent City, 32112 3 Beds 2 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,445 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Breathtaking Home on the St. Johns River! Welcome to this stunning three bedroom / two-bathroom home located right on the St. Johns River. This spacious floorplan gives you everything that you have dreamed of with an open floorplan concept and 2400+ sq ft of living space allowing plenty of room for that growing family or for family and friends over the holidays. In addition, the split bedroom layout gives the whole family their own corner of the world! This home boasts a formal dining area, formal living room, kitchen with gas stove, with carpet and tile throughout. The master bath is one straight out of a magazine with a huge marble shower and dual vanity for comfort while preparing for your day. The three-car garage has ample space for all of your toys and vehicles with room to spare! Did I mention the enormous screened in Florida room that has access from the master bed, family room and dining room? Watch nature awake while you enjoy your morning cup of coffee or watch a magnificent sunset in the evening with a glass of wine while you gaze over your property with a full view of the St. Johns River. The peace and tranquility of this home is both calming and serene. The home itself has been totally repainted, has updated landscaping, a new drain field, and was totally replumbed. This home is one of a kind and one that does not come on the market every day. If you are looking for water access, relaxation, a stunning view, and an open floor plan; look no further. Set your showing today before this one disappears!

For open house information, contact Scott Coldwell, COLDWELL REALTY SOLD GUARANTEE at 352-209-0000

201 Hoot Owl Rd, Satsuma, 32189 1 Bed 1 Bath | $129,900 | Mobile Home | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1969

2.38 BEAUTIFUL ACRES, ZONED AG with a beautiful custom built 1 bd/1bath addition waiting to be added to. It is attached to an 1969 mobile home with little or no value. Just off the new Dunns creek bridge which puts it centrally located to Palatka, and close to St. Augustine, the beaches and all of Florida's beautiful springs.

For open house information, contact JILL GOODMAN, CENTURY 21 TRITON REALTY at 386-698-2100