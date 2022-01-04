ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look at these homes on the market in Hallettsville

(Hallettsville, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hallettsville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

7464 Fm 531, Hallettsville, 77964

3 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 1928

12.25 acres with frame home in the middle of Sweet Home! Don't miss out! The acreage is currently ag exempt with frontage on FM 531 & CR 378. Great location. The farmhouse style frame house is 2-3 bedrooms and 1 bath with enclosed porch. Needs updating, but would make a really cool home with some restoration. This is a great property and will go quick! Call for your private showing!

97 Pr 1052, Hallettsville, 77964

3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Mobile Home | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 2008

This manufactured house sits on 10 acres of manicured pasture and beautiful oak trees. This manufactured home is well kept and is move-in ready, complete with an aerobic septic system and water well. For those looking to move out of the city or have a weekend retreat, this is a MUST SEE. This beautiful manufactured home consists of 2,618 sq. ft. with 3 bedroom / 2 baths, with an open living room, dining room and kitchen, creating a great place for entertaining or family gatherings around the kitchen island. The utility room has room for washer/dryer and freezer, plus built-in shelves for storage. Sit back and relax on the front or back porch, watch the evening sunset, and enjoy the peace and quiet. Property is fenced on all sides and the property has been manicured with beautiful oak trees

