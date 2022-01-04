Check out these Lincolnton homes on the market

(Lincolnton, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lincolnton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1121 Miami Drive, Lincolnton, 30817 2 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in None

Own your piece of Heaven. Waterfront Cottage offers 2BR, 2 Bath plus a bonus room. Gorgeous views plus additional cottage that could be converted to living space. Existing dock does not remain. Easy to show but please schedule thru NAVICA!

For open house information, contact ROSS TRULOCK, BLANCHARD & CALHOUN-EVANS at 706-868-1000

1147 Maiden Cane Way, Lincolnton, 30817 4 Beds 4 Baths | $699,900 | Cabin | 3,690 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Luxurious log home on one of the best waterfront lots on the lake; private dock; lake views from almost every window. Must see to appreciate the quality of construction and all this beautiful home offers. Huge great room and dining room with cathedral ceiling, magnificent fireplace, French doors, huge windows; fully equipped kitchen, screen porch, deck; master BR and en-suite on main floor, large laundry room, 2 BR and 2 BA upper level and loft with Lakeview overlooking great room. Detached double garage, full walkout basement with lake view. Security system with cameras have just been added. This home features wide plank hardwood floors, ceramic tile, solid wood doors, more than ample closet space, and exquisite light fixtures. Completely refurnished included with the home as a separate bill of sale.

For open house information, contact DALE TURNER, TURNER REALTY at 706-359-3930

1740 Nathania Farm Road, Lincolnton, 30817 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 2001

6.1 acres in South Lincoln County. Minutes to Clarks Hill/Lake Thurmond & convenient access to multiple boat ramps. 3 bedroom 2 bath Double wide is situated on the property with a 20x20 covered deck perfect for entertaining or just relaxing and watching wildlife. Also, the property includes a 24x23 detached double garage with power and 2 lean-to's with a breaker box. This area of the lake has fantastic fishing . Looking to get out of the hustle and bustle of the city? Yet still be close to town, this is the one!!! Clarks Hill/Lake Thurmond at your steps for that Lake Life Living.

For open house information, contact JEFF DEFOOR, DEFOOR REALTY at 706-541-0637

1505 Smith Chapel Road, Lincolnton, 30817 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Looking for a beautiful home secluded among the beautifull Georgia pines & waterfront with excellent cell and internet service??? Look no further, there is one for sale in Lovely Lincoln County!!! This 3Bdr/2Ba home has been completely remodeled and sits on wonderful waterfront land. Perfect for those who want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city or are looking for a weekend getaway at the lake! This home has everything you need to enjoy the beautiful outdoors or to cozy up next to the fireplace on cold nights! Schedule your private showing today!!!

For open house information, contact NANCY POWELL, POWELL & ASSOCIATES, INC. at 706-717-1281