The Pound Sterling has had a fantastic end to 2021 and has started 2022 in much the same way. Many have been eying the Sterling as the target currency in a potential ‘carry trade’ as the Bank of England (BoE) decided to raise the interest rate in December last year. The idea behind the carry trade is to short a low yielding currency and long a higher yielding currency e.g. Long GBP/JPY – which so happens to be one of our top trades of Q1. Click on the banner below for all of our analyst picks for Q1 2022.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO