Military

Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers

By Associated Press
KVIA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Texas has granted a preliminary injunction stopping the Navy from acting against 35 sailors...

kvia.com

People

27 Air Force Members Discharged for Failing to Get Vaccinated as Navy Commander Is Also Relieved of Duties

More than two dozen active-duty members of the U.S. Air Force have been discharged for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccinations. The Air Force gave its airmen until Nov. 2 to be fully vaccinated or be in violation of a lawful order and subject to discipline after Sec. of Defense Lloyd Austin announced a mandate for the COVID vaccine for all members of the military, including National Guard and Reserves, that was fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccination requirements to start next week

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate is scheduled to start Jan. 10. It will require businesses with 100 or more employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, though there is a grace period to allow for compliance. The regulations will cover roughly 84 million workers, according to the administration. However, the vaccine requirement could be blocked again, pending the Supreme Court decision on Friday.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

US Supreme Court appears split over Covid vaccine mandates

The US Supreme Court appeared to be divided on Friday over President Joe Biden's Covid vaccination-or-testing mandate for businesses with liberal justices strongly in favor and conservatives expressing skepticism. The three liberal justices on the court appeared to strongly favor both mandates.
CONGRESS & COURTS
erienewsnow.com

Judge blocks Navy vaccine policy for legal challengers citing religious objections

A federal judge in Texas on Monday ruled against the Biden administration's vaccine requirement for members of the military in a decision that took aim at how the Navy's policies handled those who sought religious exemptions from receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. US District Judge Reed O'Connor issued a preliminary order...
HEALTH
kyma.com

Judge blocks vaccine mandate for Navy sailors that request religious exemption

(KYMA, KECY) - A federal judge is blocking part of the U.S. Navy's COVID-19 vaccine policy. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor ruled against the Defense Department's vaccine requirement for military members. The preliminary order blocks the Navy from taking adverse action against 35 Navy seals who filed a lawsuit because...
HEALTH
AFP

US, Russian defense chiefs speak as Ukraine tensions simmer

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had a rare phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Thursday about upcoming talks between the two sides in Geneva over Moscow's military buildup on the Ukrainian border, the Pentagon said. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the two discussed "risk reduction near Ukraine's borders," amid continuing worries in the United States and Western Europe that Russian could invade its pro-Western neighbor. Moscow has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border, and the Kremlin has made clear it wants guarantees that Kyiv will not be invited to join the NATO alliance. The United States and NATO allies have threatened tough sanctions against Russia if it attacks Ukraine.
MILITARY
Outsider.com

Judge Rules Pentagon Can’t Punish Navy SEALs for Refusing COVID Vaccine

A Texas federal judge has reportedly barred the Defense Department at the Pentagon from penalizing 35 Navy SEALs who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the New York Post, U.S. District Judge, Reed O’Connor granted a preliminary injunction on Monday (January 3rd) in the lawsuit filed against the U.S. Navy and the Pentagon on behalf of a group of Christian Navy SEALs who refused the vaccine on religious grounds. The judge stated the Navy SEAls contended that the vaccination policy violates their religious freedoms under the First Amendment and Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
PUBLIC HEALTH
