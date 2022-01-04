Take a look at these homes on the market in Clinton

(Clinton, AR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Clinton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

418 Imojene, Clinton, 72031 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,891 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Beautiful Landscaped 3 BR 2BA Brick home on 1.59 acres. This home has spacious rooms. Large patio in back with outdoor fireplace for hosting outdoor events. Property also has a 2-3 BR 1Ba apartment on property. 2 car carport in back. Just seconds from shopping and recreation on Greers Ferry Lake and hospital!! Safe Room recently built in back of home!!

For open house information, contact Phillip Jones, Arkansas Mountain Real Estate at 501-745-2296

232 Hollis Road, Clinton, 72031 3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1999

CUTE MOBILE HOME ON A PERMANENT FOUNDATION! 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND LOTS OF NEW UPDATES! SIT AND ENJOY THE PEACEFUL SURROUNDINGS ON YOUR FRONT PORCH THAT IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING AS WELL. MASTER BEDROOM HAS A LARGE WALK IN CLOSET AND THE BATHROOM HAS TWO SINKS AND A SOAKING TUB. PRICED TO SELL! MUST SEE!

For open house information, contact Erica Wickliffe, Clinton Real Estate at 501-745-8674

559 Evans Mountain Road, Clinton, 72031 8 Beds 5 Baths | $789,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,070 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Sip your morning coffee with the rising sun while soaking in views of Greers Ferry Lake & over 30-miles of Ozark Mtns. The large modern country home with it's many amenities would be a perfect family home, bed & breakfast or venue. Interior spaces include these same views, a fully finished walk-out basement apartment & nostalgic features in every room. Outside the home there is a barn/shop, pastures, whimsical chicken house & lots of outdoor entertaining areas. All features listed in attached documents.

For open house information, contact Suzi Knight, Clinton Real Estate at 501-745-8674

9343 W Hwy 336 West Highway, Clinton, 72031 3 Beds 3 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,350 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Big Beautiful Rural Country 3 BR 2 1/2 Bath 2 car garage home on 20 acres + or - with big stock pond and the pasture is completely fence plus a half mile pipe fence along the rural HWY 336 and a 1200 SQ ft barn finished on slab and another finished 400 Sq ft metal shed on slab with air. This land is mostly pasture with some woods. This rural property is still isn't very far from the amenities of small town America Clinton Arkansas . This is a nice hobby farm .

For open house information, contact Allen Roberson, Mossy Oak Properties Cache River Land & Farm at 501-278-5330