Check out these houses for sale in Alpine

412 S 1St St, Alpine, 79830 3 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,134 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Calling all investors! Sold AS-IS. This a true ADOBE home that is centrally located in historic Alpine, TX. Fantastic flip potential or rental property. This home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom (easily add a second bathroom),2 living areas, a nice size kitchen and dining area. If you would like to see this home in person call Brittney at (432) 978-9976.

103 Deer Run Dr, Alpine, 79830 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,965 Square Feet | Built in 2012

This beautiful home is 1,965 sq.ft. and has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There is tons of natural light throughout the house, which has an open floor plan. There is plenty of counter space in the kitchen and tile floors that extend though the living space. Outside, lush grass and 16 trees make this property an oasis in the desert, providing plenty of shade to make even the hottest summer days enjoyable. Call Stormie at 432-386-2268 for more information, or to schedule a showing.

1301 Fighting Buck Ave, Alpine, 79830 3 Beds 2 Baths | $328,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,806 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This 1806 square foot home is located across from the golf course and the Municipal Park. It is Very well maintained with a formal living area and den/family room which opens up to a covered back patio. It features 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms; one of which is an ensuite. All the floors are composed of hard surfaces, there is an abundance of storage space, a two car garage, metal roof and a fenced yard. There are many amenities included with this home. Great Location Move In Ready.

902 E Ave A, Alpine, 79830 3 Beds 2 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,388 Square Feet | Built in 1960

New Pella Windows ~ Remodeled Kitchen w/Wood Cabinets & Granite Counters ~ New Kitchen Aid Electric Range & Microwave w/Hood LG French Door Refrigerator ~New Bosh Dishwasher ~ Remodeled Master & Guest Baths w/Kohler Products ~ New Interior Doors ~ New Exterior & Interior Paint & Baseboards ~ New Fixtures Throughout ~New HVAC Heat Pump ~ New Water Heater ~ 600" Backyard Patio Tiled w/Dal Tile ~ Extended Double Garage ~ Amorim Wise Cork Flooring Throughout. Located in the heart of Alpine!

