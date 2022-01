Some staggering statistics were displayed in the Labor Department's latest JOLTS report, which details information on job openings, hires, layoffs and those that quit their positions. Employers posted 10.6M openings in November - marking the six straight month the figure has topped 10M - against 6.9M unemployed people across the nation (meaning 1.5 jobs per unemployed person). In another wild data point, the number of workers voluntarily quitting their jobs surpassed 4.5M, which was even above the prior record of 4.4M reached in September.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO