The Delta Public Health Center is now offering free coronavirus home test kits to the public. Those interested in a test kit are encouraged to call the Public Health Office at 907-895-4231 to determine whether or not this test will be adequate for their circumstances. Kits are limited to one kit per person. Those who are symptomatic need to make arrangements for someone else to pick up a test for them. There are two tests per kit. If symptomatic you are also encouraged to be tested at a clinic to confirm results. Instructions are included in the package.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO