These houses are for sale in Montevideo

1315 N 17Th Street, Montevideo, 56265 5 Beds 2 Baths | $258,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,032 Square Feet | Built in 1997

FRESH & NEW - TIME TO REVIEW! Sellers have made fantastic updates this past month; including new carpet & light fixtures, fresh paint throughout the home, and new rain gutter too. Originally purchased as 1 acre, Sellers purchased an additional acre making it 2 Acres! The 5 bedroom, 2 bath, split level home has finished basement, attached 28x34 two car garage with storage shelving, two attached decks and large back yard. The newly built 28x32 heated shop is the perfect "She Shed" or "Man Cave" with its fully cemented floor & 100 amp electrical service; w/ a 60 amp outlet wired for a welder or ceramics kiln & insulated garage door! This lovely home has had great updates over the past 4 years, including: beautiful bamboo flooring throughout the living room & kitchen, new steel roof, front door, new furnace & central air conditioning, updated bath surround, water heater, on demand water softener, & hard piped natural gas BBQ on west deck. Plus the fruit trees & perennials.

For open house information, contact Janell Welling, Hughes Real Estate and Auction at 320-815-0460

723 N 6Th Street, Montevideo, 56265 2 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,398 Square Feet | Built in 1924

This adorable 2 bedroom/2 bath home has a great number of updated features within the last two to three years, including: new front door & coat closet, new flooring throughout the home, remodeled master bedroom, kitchen appliances. Both bathrooms have been newly updated with fully tiled step-in shower in the basement and soaker tub in the main floor bath. The fenced-in back yard offers a patio, fire pit area, and foundation block for you to place a storage shed. The two car garage is heated & insulated and offers a little extra space upfront. Also great for entertaining!

For open house information, contact Janell Welling, Hughes Real Estate and Auction at 320-815-0460

320 Cedar Lane, Montevideo, 56265 2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,704 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Up to date Townhome Welcomes you into Vaulted ceilings and current color scheme is a no touch way to your New Home. Private patio area gives way to a nice sized yard. Don't pass this up!

For open house information, contact Jon Haff, Weichert REALTORS Tower Properties at 218-825-7787