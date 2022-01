After an unexpected five-day break, Capitals hockey is back! The Washington Capitals kick off a short road trip in The Lou to face the St. Louis Blues for the first time this season. Ville Husso is in net for the Blues tonight, and he has never faced Alex Ovechkin. With goals in each of his last five games against St. Louis, Ovi has a solid chance of adding another victim to his goalie list.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO