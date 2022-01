BUHLER — When an anonymous customer dropped off more than 200 bangles last month, the managers of Grand Staff Thrift Boutique decided to put the donation to good use. The store, which supports a school and a residence for orphans and neglected youth in Eswatini, Africa, will use the money collected from the sale of the bangles and more than 1,000 other jewelry items to help with their mission. They are calling this project Bangles to Blessings, in honor of the donated bangles.

