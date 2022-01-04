On the hunt for a home in Amery? These houses are on the market

(Amery, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Amery will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

595 155Th Street, Amery, 54001 2 Beds 4 Baths | $830,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,524 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Live in a work of art! This custom built home will blow you away with its creative details! The bathroom's wine bottle glass ceiling, a lookout tower, penny floor, outdoor shower, too many things to mention, but this is a must see. If you love to entertain this is a great property for you! If you love to play this is a great property for you! Horses? No problem, 12 acres is seeded with a horse pasture blend and site is prepped for a 24x48 horse barn. Multiple other sites for animals including a hog pen and of course, the chicken coop! Want more square footage? You got it...the 32x36 concrete pad is ready to go with frost footings and in-floor heat (boiler is sized for this additional square footage). $12,000 mechanical upgrade was completed in 2019 including new boilers and water softener. Option to convert office to a 3rd bedroom. Additional guest room located in bonus room above garage. There is so much to see and do here! Set up your showing and let's make your dreams happen!

987 Mains Crossing Avenue, Apple River Twp, 54001 3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Woods and water surround this beautiful home. Spectacular views of the Apple River can be enjoyed from the living room, dining room, and deck. Watch the wildlife while nestled in front of the fireplace. This open concept layout offer a large kitchen, dining, and living area. Finish the lower level and enjoy even more living space. If you are looking for privacy this is it! Taxes are currently based on the home and 37.93 acres but the property is being sold as 5 acres. Seller will currently not consider selling more land but may in the future.

514 53Rd Street, Clear Lake, 54005 3 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,906 Square Feet | Built in 1930

As the last house on this quiet cul de sac, this 3BD 1BA has the most private yard in the neighborhood! Large country style kitchen with pantry & breakfast nook, informal dining room, & spacious living room, both with hardwood floors. Work from home in the office next to the living room. Maintenance free aluminum siding, front & rear porches, & storage sheds. Just minutes from town & Hwy 63. Apple trees & 2+ acres of level, groomed yard. Add gardens or trees to create your own country paradise!

128 Maple Street N, Turtle Lake, 54889 3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,338 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Updates galore! You're going to love this 3 bed, 2 bath home with 3 season porch, beautiful living room with newly installed gas fireplace and original woodwork throughout! Updates include: kitchen remodel, main floor bath remodel with huge walk-in shower, newer roof, siding and exterior doors, updated lighting, walls re-plastered, and freshly painted! This home will not disappoint! Schedule your tour today!

