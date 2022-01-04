Red Sox mourn passing of pitcher and Newton native Jim Corsi

Red Sox pitcher Jim Corsi Red Sox pitcher Jim Corsi

BOSTON — Red Sox Nation is mourning the loss of local pitcher Jim Corsi.

Corsi passed away today at the age of 60 at his home in Bellingham, after battling cancer, according to a statement from the team.

“We were saddened to hear of Jim’s passing after his courageous battle with cancer,” said Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy. “Jim’s heart was so big and full of love that his legacy goes far beyond his playing career and World Series Championship. The affection he showed his family, this region, and every fan he encountered was incomparable. For me and so many others, he was the embodiment of that childhood dream to someday play for the hometown team. We were lucky to have had him as part of our Red Sox family, and extend our deepest condolences to his children, and all who knew and loved him. We lost a great one today.”

Corsi was born in Newton. He graduated from Newton North High School in 1979 before attending Saint Leo University. He was selected by the New York Yankees in the 25th round of the 1982 June Draft,

Corsi recorded a 3.25 ERA in 481.1 innings, including a 1.88 ERA over 22 relief appearances for the 1989 World Series champion A’s and a 1.43 ERA in 32 games for Oakland in 1992.

He was signed by the Red Sox as a free agent in February 1997, and made more than 50 relief appearances in each of his first two seasons with Boston. In 134 games with Boston, Corsi was 9-7 with two saves and a 3.35 ERA.

“I could always count on Jim,” said Red Sox Senior Vice President of Community, Alumni & Player Relations Pam Kenn. “His love and passion for the Red Sox, as well as his easy manner, constant willingness to help, and gift of great storytelling made him such a perfect representative for our organization. He brought so much to so many, with an infectious love of baseball, humor, and boundless energy and heart. We lost a great player today, but more importantly, a great friend.”

Corsi is survived by his four children, Julianne, Jenna, Mitch, and Joey.

