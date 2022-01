You’ve got to be a real champagne lover if you’re willing to spend $57,000 on a single bottle of bubbly! And proving so is an unnamed buyer who recently spent the said amount on a bottle of Perrier-Jouët Champagne from the 1874 vintage. Yes, that’s right! The sale was conducted by Christie’s and is makes for the most expensive bottle of champagne that has ever been sold by the auction house. Surprisingly, the Perrier Jouët 1874 had also previously set a record when it was sold at Christie’s in 1888 as the most expensive champagne sold at auction at the time.

DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO