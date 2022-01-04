Single-family homes for sale in Ironwood

(IRONWOOD, MI) Looking for a house in Ironwood? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Ironwood listings:

11202 N Hibritten Way, Bessemer, 49911 6 Beds 6 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,770 Square Feet | Built in 1975

TRAILSIDE at Powderhorn Mtn!! This 6+ bedroom 6 bath Chalet can sleep 21 people. 4 levels of living. The main entry level offers a front mud room/storage area with access to a full bath and the hot tub room, along with 1 bedroom and another room that has the laundry, a full bath and the sauna. Up one level is the Great Room with fantastic views from the whole wall of windows. The Great room has a large area for dining, a large area for TV viewing along with a nook for sitting by the wood fireplace. This is all open to the Kitchen with a peninsula for casual dining. The 2nd level also has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with access to the deck and trail right to the ski hill! The 3rd level has another Great room with a wood stove, another kitchen and 2 more bedrooms along with the 5th bath. The loft area is open with 2 bedroom areas and 5 beds along with another bathroom! This unit is located on the Southeast side of Powderhorn Mtn. ski hill with direct access to Chair 1. Cable TV with internet is available. This has its own drilled well and you can even get cell service at this unit! Take a look soon as properties like this don't last long.

For open house information, contact NANCY ZAK, ZAK'S REALTY at 906-932-2688

5964 Hwy 2, Ironwood, 49938 3 Beds 4 Baths | $629,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,294 Square Feet | Built in 1979

An absolutely stunning full log masterpiece combined with a fantastic high-traffic location! Over $700K invested in renovations and absolutely no expense was spared in terms of material quality from floor to ceiling. Could be used as an impressive business location, restaurant, rental lodging (there are 3 bedrooms downstairs along with a master bath), B&B, even a luxurious home, or whatever one can imagine. Situated on 11 acres with a huge pond, this property is located on US Highway 2 and is ready to use and enjoy now! Massive stone fireplaces, the top quality finishes, wood carvings, a gorgeous bar, impressive loft, and incredible recreation area--no detail was overlooked! Just a couple miles from the Midwest's best skiing, across the road from the snowmobile/ATV trail, and conveniently located close to the hospital. A brand new septic has been installed in November, 2021. A truly beautiful property inside and out--call today and don't miss out!

For open house information, contact ANDREW HARRIS, COLDWELL BANKER MULLEADY - MW at 715-543-8900

N8979 South Davis, Ironwood, 49938 4 Beds 2 Baths | $65,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1914

Country setting! 4 bedroom/1.5 bath home that sits on approximately 1 acre of land. Nice size step-down living room, dining area, kitchen that needs to be finished up. Backsplash was started but not finished but the supplies are waiting for you. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath on the main level. Upstairs has an updated full bath and 2 additional bedrooms. The upstairs needs some flooring and one bedroom was tore down to the studs and will need to be finished. New furnace. This house needs a little TLC but has tons of potential!

For open house information, contact TRACY AMUNDSON, ZAK'S REALTY at 906-932-2688

6807W Hwy 77, Pence, 54550 3 Beds 1 Bath | $103,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Don't judge a book by its cover! The interior of this home is more spacious than it looks. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on a large corner lot in the Town of Pence. The kitchen has ample cabinet and counter top space that is open to the dining area, large living room, 3 nice sized bedrooms, 2 with double closets that are cedar lined, bathroom that is equipped with the laundry area. Lots of storage on the main level including a nice, deep built-in at the end of the hallway. Very nice dry basement to add some more living space if needed. This house is located near the ATV/Snowmobile trail, Weber Lake, and White Cap golf course and ski hill.

For open house information, contact TRACY AMUNDSON, ZAK'S REALTY at 906-932-2688