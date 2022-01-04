Single-family homes for sale in Spencer

(SPENCER, WV) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

501 Church Street, Spencer, 25276 4 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,456 Square Feet | Built in 1920

501 Church Street in Spencer----This charming home has 2456 square feet of living space. Home includes 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, foyer, dining room, kitchen, laundry room, and attached garage. There is also parking for 3 vehicles in the back. Bonuses include original hardwood floors, walk-in closets, covered front porch, covered back deck, and seamless gutters. Must see this impressive listing. Priced at only $125,000

For open house information, contact Jennifer Nichols, Board-DePue Realty at 304-927-3250

7617 Clay Rd, Looneyville, 25259 3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2011

MLS104238---7617 Clay Road - 5.78 acres +\- with a 2012 3 bedroom doublewide. Home has 2 full baths, open concept family room, kitchen and dining room and a front covered/cathedral deck and rear covered deck. This listing also includes a carport, outbuilding, city water and additional building site already graded. Go take a walk in the woods in your back yard! Located approximately 15 miles from Spencer and less than 10 miles from I-79. $130,000

For open house information, contact Jennifer Nichols, Board-DePue Realty at 304-927-3250

205 Capehart St., Spencer, 25276 4 Beds 3 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,678 Square Feet | Built in 1915

205 Capehart Street, Spencer - Traditional 2 story home built in 1915 in excellent condition. This home boasts the things we all love about older homes including massive moldings, exquisite hardwood floors, beveled windows , pocket doors and headboard ceilings. This home includes 4-5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal foyer, living room, dining room, kitchen (with butlers pantry), enclosed rear porch, upstairs laundry room, finished attic (ideal teenager room) and basement (perfect for storage). Also included is detached garage, level yard and spacious covered porch. One of a kind dwelling, waiting for a new owner! All city utilities, central heating, high speed internet availability! $199,000

For open house information, contact Jennifer Nichols, Board-DePue Realty at 304-927-3250

2507 Barnes Run, Mount Zion, 26151 3 Beds 1 Bath | $32,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Handyman special . This home sits on 1.33 acres, more or less and has 3 bedrooms, bath , large living room, kitchen / dining combined, front and back decks with outbuilding. There is a new pump in well and private septic. Priced to sell at $32,500.

For open house information, contact KAREN SHREVE, THE PROPERTY SHOP, LLC at 304-269-3999