ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mariah Carey and Adele Keep Their Singles and Album Crowns in First Charts of 2022

By Chris Willman
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first U.S. chart news of 2022 finds that we haven’t actually gone out with the old and in with the new. Adele comes into the year still on top of the Billboard 200 album chart, as she probably will be for at least one more week… and Mariah Carey enters...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
jammin1057.com

This Is How Much Mariah Carey Makes Each Christmas

Mariah Carey’s winter reign has been full-steam ahead since Thanksgiving ended (or in her mind, since Halloween ended, and as the undisputed holiday classic once again hits the top of the charts globally, we have to wonder — how much does the Queen of Christmas make off her royalties?
CELEBRITIES
NME

Mariah Carey says she reached out to Britney Spears: “I wanted her to know, ‘You’re not alone'”

Mariah Carey has revealed she once reached out to Britney Spears to offer her support, saying that the latter was subjected to “horrific” treatment from the press. Carey spoke to NME for this week’s Big Read cover interview, in which she discussed the lasting impact of her festive classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, the upcoming screen adaption of her 2020 memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey and more.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Rihanna
Person
Michael Buble
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Phil Spector
Person
Nat King Cole
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Roddy Ricch
Person
Adele
Person
Vince Guaraldi
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Mariah Carey Breaks Her Silence On Potential ‘Verzuz’ With Beyoncé

L.A. Reid recently set the internet ablaze when he sat with the ladies of The Real and shared his dream Verzuz matchup. The longtime record executive had the women stunned when he posed the “perfect” matchup of Mariah Carey and Beyoncé. “Come on man […] B is the queen, but sometimes Mariah might be slightly underrated for how long her career has lasted, how many hits she has, and she practically owns Christmas,” he teased. Well, the Queen of Christmas sat with E! News‘ Rebecca Ray to discuss her holiday collaboration with McDonald’s and was asked about the controversial topic. “We...
CELEBRITIES
themusicuniverse.com

Halsey surprise drops extended album

With a GRAMMY nomination for Best Alternative Music Album and appearances on 30+ “Best Albums of 2021” lists bringing Halsey’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power to the forefront once again, the iconic artist kicks off 2022 with the surprise drop of the extended edition of the career-defining album. The new edition includes two new songs – “Nightmare Reprise” and “People disappear here” – for a total of 16 tracks, all penned by Halsey.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac
Stereogum

Justin Bieber Sets Grammys Record For Most Songwriters On A Best Song Nominee

Justin Bieber is now the owner of a rather dubious Grammys record. “Peaches,” the #1 hit collaboration with R&B stars Giveon and Daniel Caesar from Bieber’s Justice album, is nominated for Song Of The Year at the 2022 ceremony. It’s also up for Record Of The Year, the award honoring the recorded single, and the deluxe edition of Justice is competing for Album Of The Year, but what concerns us here today is Song Of The Year, an award specifically handed out to songwriters.
MUSIC
b975.com

Mariah Carey keeps Christmas atop the ﻿’Billboard’ ﻿Hot 100 for record-breaking 8th week

The holidays may be over, but Christmas is still very much alive on the Billboard charts, thanks to Mariah Carey. Her 1994 hit single, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” remains the number-one song in the country for a record-breaking eighth week. No other holiday track has come close to that number. The single sold nearly 5,000 copies and was streamed a jaw-dropping 35.4 million times between December 24 and December 30.
MUSIC
NME

Adele teases ‘Oh My God’ video with “so much coming” in 2022

Adele has teased the forthcoming new video for her single ‘Oh My God’, which is due out next week. The singer-songwriter has posted a 15-second clip, which you view below, ahead of the full video’s release on January 12. The track in question is taken from her recent album ‘30’.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mix 93.1

Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Tops the Billboard Hot 100 for a Third Year in a Row

Mariah Carey cemented her status as the Queen of Christmas for another year running. The holiday hit-maker announced the start of the Christmas season with a festive video that went live the moment the clock struck midnight on Nov. 1 this year. Shortly thereafter, her indomitable anthem "All I Want For Christmas Is You" began its annual climb up the charts.
MUSIC
Popculture

Mariah Carey Delivers Christmas Surprises for McDonald's Employees and Customers

Mariah Carey made Christmas extra special for employees and customers at a Colorado McDonald's chain. The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer recently stopped by the fast-food chain, causing a frenzy for those in the store. Carey recently partnered with McDonald's for a special "12 Deals of Christmas" menu for the holiday season and wanted to get an up-close look at the promotional deal. She shared a clip of her in the store to her Instagram followers.
CELEBRITIES
b975.com

Mariah Carey still #1 with “Christmas,” sets yet another record

Mariah Carey has set yet another record, as “All I Want for Christmas Is You” remains at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Because the new Billboard chart is technically dated January 1, 2022, that means the song is the first ever to be number one in four distinct years: 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. It had just recently set the record for being the first song ever to top the chart in three different years.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy