House hunt Pratt: See what’s on the market now

(Pratt, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pratt will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1005 Lawrence St, Pratt, 67124 2 Beds 1 Bath | $72,500 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Fantastic one of a kind property!! The garage with loft was beautifully transformed into a home less than a year ago! New sewer line from alley to home, new water line from street to home and brand new interior!! Main floor offers living room open to kitchen and offers beautiful cabinets, stove, refrigerator, microhood and laminate floor. Bedroom and bathroom adjacent and offers spacious closet, bathroom offers onyx walk in shower with glass door, laundry combined with bathroom and includes washer and dryer. Awesome sliding barn door for privacy of bathroom and bedroom. Spiral staircase for access to upper level which is all open and could be a family room, rec room or second bedroom. Nice lighting and access to walk-out balcony (railing can easily be removed for moving furniture in or out of second level). Mitsubishi units were installed in lower and upper levels for energy efficient heating and cooling. New concrete siding and guttering on exterior of home. The home is situated on a very large lot in a nice neighborhood and there is ample space to add an additional home if needed. Property also offers storage building, off street parking and a carport or garage could easily be added. Ready to move into with no work needed!!! Call Starla 620-672-1715 to see today!

For open house information, contact Starla Elliott, CENTURY 21 GRIGSBY REALTY at 620-672-5544

614 S Ninnescah St, Pratt, 67124 3 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,060 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Main floor offers three bedrooms with closet space, full bathroom with tub/shower combo which also includes laundry, spacious living room, kitchen with dining room space. Plus a furnace room.. There is sliding doors from kitchen to patio and back yard. There is a screened in porch on front of house. Nice lot size. Good square footage all on one level. Home needs wood floors refinished or flooring installed in bedrooms and living room. Seller may repair roof or give roof allowance at closing. With a little care this would make a nice first family home or awesome income producing property! Call Starla 620-672-1715 to see today!

817 W Fourth, Pratt, 67124 2 Beds 2 Baths | $68,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Adorable home, updated and move in ready!! Main floor offers spacious and open living room with open basement stairway, space for dining room and open to kitchen, Kitchen has lots of nice cabinets and counter space, built in dishwasher, microhood and includes stove and refrigerator, two bedrooms with good closet space, Main floor bath updated with nice flooring, tub/shower combo. Nice laminate flooring throughout main floor, Walk out Basement offers family room with egress door to covered deck, Kitchenette, 1/2 bath, bonus room with closet, office/with foyer to second egress door to backyard and covered deck. Central heat and air, Attached garage, roof is six months old, neat and clean and ready for a new owner! Call Starla 620-672-1715 to view this home today!

214 S Hamilton St, Pratt, 67124 1 Bed 2 Baths | $32,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Cozy & cute! Main floor offers open living room and kitchen, which have been updated with oak cabinetry and nice laminate flooring, main floor bedroom and full bathroom with tub/shower combination. Basement is raised above ground level for great view out windows! Basement windows have been updated to vinyl thermopane windows. Basement offers, office space, two bonus rooms, laundry/furnace/bathroom. Back yard is spacious and offers privacy wood fence. House offers vinyl siding and cute covered front porch. Super location right by the school and football field! Currently rented but could serve as a super starter home or your next investment adventure! Call Starla 620-672-1715 to see this property today!

