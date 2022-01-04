These houses are for sale in South Hill

(SOUTH HILL, VA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the South Hill area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these South Hill listings:

734 South Broad Street, Kenbridge, 23944 5 Beds 3 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,384 Square Feet | Built in 1906

Need to work from home? , want to get out of the big city? Here is your opportunity. Just 15 min from Community Memorial Hospital near South Hill, 10 min from Fort Pickett in Blackstone,35 min from Chesterfield. This beautiful 4 square home has been completely renovated – foundation, roof, siding, porches, electric, plumbing, HVAC, walls, insulation, kitchen, baths – everything has been restored, upgraded, or replaced. Great care has been given to maintaining the age-old charm while gaining modern comforts. Windows have been removed and reconditioned, leaving the original glass, and the original wood siding has been completely stripped & restored to its original color. Period light fixtures, mixed with state-of-the-art modern lighting, and the restored, original heart pine floors really bring this home alive. Five bedrooms with a first level master make this a perfect for your family or easy setup for a bed and breakfast. Must see to appreciate all the upgrades. Home is pre-wired cat 5, and high speed internet is available .There are two gas fireplaces and gas stove in kitchen. Tankless Hot water heater.

For open house information, contact Brian Walinski, Fathom Realty Virginia at 888-455-6040

1213 Pace Dr., South Hill, 23970 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,234 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home on corner lot in sought after Pettus town. This home has new wood floors, freshly painted, new roof, new heating system, r, just to name a few. A huge back deck overlooking a large back yard. Convenient to shopping, Interstate 85 and 1/2 mile from the hospital. Live in town without feeling like you live in town. Perfect starter home or for someone looking to downsize.

For open house information, contact Kristi Rook, SoVa Realty at 434-447-9088

514 South Hill Ave, South Hill, 23970 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,276 Square Feet | Built in 2021

CONSTRUCTION ZONE! Close to completion, but not quite there! Open foyer, den & kitchen, laundry area, & nice sized deck on back side. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths (2 vanities in master) and check out the tile work! Laminate flooring throughout. Appliances include dishwasher, stove, microwave & stove! Kitchen has center island with overhang for additional seating. Appointment please - active construction inside and out!

For open house information, contact Sharon Johnson, The Pointe Realty Group (South Hill) at 434-447-5600

170 Sunset Lane, South Hill, 23970 4 Beds 4 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,490 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Rare find! Beautiful 2-story brick home on almost 4 secluded acres in town so close to everything. Home has foyer leading to a formal living room or study, dining room, as well as a spacious eat-in kitchen with work island and granite countertops. Comfortable family room has a cozy gaslog fireplace and beautiful double leaded glass doors to the oversize sunroom offering a lovely view of the backyard and azaleas in the spring. Master bedroom suite (new carpet and double vanity in 2019) is on the main floor Three bedrooms and two full baths are located upstairs, with all bedrooms having walk-in closets. Beautiful engineered hardwood floors in the kitchen, family room, dining room, and study. Tons of storage over garage and permanent walk-up steps to the attic. Long concrete drive leads to the double attached garage making it super easy to enter the home without getting in the weather.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Allman, Exit Town & Lake Realty, South Hill at 434-447-8740