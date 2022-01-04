Take a look at these homes for sale in Beaver Dam

(Beaver Dam, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Beaver Dam. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2596 Old Halls Creek Rd., Beaver Dam, 42320 3 Beds 2 Baths | $555,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,590 Square Feet | Built in None

Poultry Operation: Two 40 feet x 500 feet each- broiler poultry houses and 82+/- mostly pasture acres, including a 3 bedroom, 2 bath farmhouse. Opportunity to take over poultry operation and become a grower for Purdue. This farm has outstanding wildlife. Additionally this farm has two ponds, one of which supplies water to the poultry barns, the farm also has a litter shed/composting shed, cattle barn & greenhouse. Farm was last surveyed in 2016.

For open house information, contact A.J. Woosley, American Land & Farm, LLC at 270-392-1170

291 Mossy Oak Drive, Morgantown, 42261 3 Beds 2 Baths | $489,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,734 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Once in a lifetime chance to own a nice Farm with this much opportunity and diversity that will please most anyone's needs is a rare gem. Beautiful and secluded sits this 76.76 acre showplace property that is totally private. Located at the end of a long private drive, but still convenient to town within 7 miles. Great horse, cattle or possible crop farm and really awesome Hunting. The home built in 2008 features has 1734 square feet of living space with a large master bedroom with nice tray ceiling and master bath large walk in closet. The other 2 bedrooms and bath are of good size and closet space as well. Nice living room area with windows that overlook the beautiful open fields, large open kitchen/dining area with lots of cabinet space and has a adjoining utility/laundry room, also has nice patio area for entertaining and covered front porch and a really cool tree house for the kids in front yard. The 1800 square foot garage is designed to be half garage and work shop and the other half is for recreational purposes, trophy room, bar hunting camp, playing pool and other games, man cave, etc.The garage also features a large solar panel that produces enough electricity that basic electric utility bills are very cheap year round. The barn multipurpose barns enclosed section is 30X30 and has 2 horse or cattle stalls with storage or tack room area, also has 3 additional 12X30 side lean to sheds or horse run in sheds. The land is approximate half open with a mix of native grasses and small orchards that's been managed for deer and other wildlife and has a seasonal creek and year round pond. The other half of the land is wooded with mature timber and rolling terrain with hunting stands placed in key areas and also has small cave to explore. Don't miss this rare opportunity to own your own private slice of heaven on earth! Call us anytime with questions and setup your showing before its gone!

For open house information, contact Randy Arnold, Landmark Realty Llc at 270-999-1540

183 Hawes Lane, Cromwell, 42333 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,204 Square Feet | Built in None

This all brick home features 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath sitting on approximately 4.30 acres. This home has approximately 1204 Square Ft. of living space and is what everyone is looking for!! Located at 183 Hawes lane, Cromwell, KY 42333. Hurry and schedule your viewing today, this one wont last long!

For open house information, contact Gatlin Barnes, Five Star Realty at 270-298-4674

419 Welcome Road, Morgantown, 42261 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,616 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home on 3 acres with a huge covered front porch. Nice back deck, huge 30x40 detached garage, small out building, nice area fenced. Nice country feel. Call today before it's gone. Buyers agent to verify sqft.

For open house information, contact Natasha Givens, Keller Williams First Choice Realty at 270-782-1811