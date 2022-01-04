Sioux Center-curious? These homes are on the market

(Sioux Center, IA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sioux Center than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

721 2Nd St., Hull, 51239 4 Beds 1 Bath | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Conveniently located across from the school, this perfect fixer-upper just oozes potential! A two story home that offers four bedrooms and one bathroom - plenty of space for your family to grow. When you first step into this house there is a nice mud room area with laundry attached. The main floor has a spacious kitchen, living, dining, and the master bedroom. Head upstairs and you will find the remaining three bedrooms. Let your imagination run wild. Let's take a look today!!

392 11Th St. Ne, Sioux Center, 51250 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,594 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This comfortable ranch home is conveniently located by school and the All Seasons Center and is situated on a large lot with a private back yard. You will find an open floor plan with kitchen, dining and living room providing a wonderful space for entertaining or family!! The main floor includes 2 bedrooms, one of which is a master suite. The master bath includes a walk in shower, jet air tub and double sinks in the vanity. There is also a second bathroom which includes the laundry facilities in the closet. In the lower level you will find a large family room, 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Step outside thru the dining room sliding door to a large concrete patio with pergola, great for family barbeques!! The patio overlooks many beautiful perennial beds. A great addition is the 3 car heated garage!! Come check out this wonderful family home!!!

403 2Nd Ave Se, Sioux Center, 51250 3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,048 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This property has been placed in an upcoming online event. All bids should be submitted at www.xome.com\auctions (void where prohibited). All properties are subject to a 3% buyer’s premium, and bidding is pursuant to the Xome Auction Participation Agreement. For More information please visit www.xome.com\auctions. Read though the auction rules very carefully. There are no showings or interior access. This is a completely sight unseen sale. Bidding to start 01\15\2022 and to close 01\18\2022..

