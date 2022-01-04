York pays pediatrician $325K following attack by police dog during minor traffic stop

YORK, Maine — Longtime York pediatrician Stephen Brennan has reached a six-figure settlement with the town and a York Police Department patrolman more than two years after Brennan was attacked by a police K-9 during a routine traffic stop, according to a statement from Brennan’s attorney.

Brennan has received $325,000 in connection with an encounter Sept. 20, 2019, when Brennan was stopped by Patrolman Jonathan Rogers of the York Police Department for allegedly flashing his high beams, the law firm Shaheen and Gordon announced Tuesday.

At the time, York police stated the response was warranted because, they said, Brennan had been an aggressor.

Brennan’s attorney, Alexander Spadinger of Shaheen and Gordon , said the settlement makes it clear that initial attempts made by the York police to paint Brennan as the aggressor were untrue.

“Dr. Brennan was in the process of getting down on the ground to surrender when the K-9 was released,” Spadinger said. “This was a traffic stop for a minor motor vehicle infraction. A K-9 should never be released on someone suspected of committing a traffic infraction.”

Brennan suffered multiple injuries as a result of the dog bites that required months of follow up and wound care treatment, including puncture wounds to both legs and his left arm, as well as a chest wall injury and trauma to his left eye, according to the statement.

The decision to release a trained police dog was neither reasonable nor necessary, Spadinger added.

“As a result of this case, Dr. Brennan is hopeful that the York Police Department will take steps to ensure that next time one of its officers is faced with a situation like this, they turn first to their de-escalation training before resorting to physical force,” Spadinger added.

Dashcam video from Rogers’ cruiser shows Brennan did not pose a threat to the patrolman nor act in an aggressive manner, Spadinger said. This finding contrasts an initial statements made by York Sgt. Brian Curtin, whose retirement was announced Jan. 2 on Facebook.

Brennan was 63 at the time of the incident, according to earlier reports, and ran Yorkids Pediatrics.

Police claimed that Brennan had been aggressive during the event, and the facts surrounding the arrest warranted the use of the K-9 officer. Brennan was taken to York Hospital. He was arrested at the hospital on a summons that alleges refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Former Police Chief Charles Szeniawski said all incidents where use of force occurs are investigated at a command staff level.

Curtin said that Brennan didn’t cooperate and was physically fighting officer Rogers upon the dog’s release. According to Curtin, there was no evidence Brennan was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and Rogers did not see a weapon of any kind on Brennan.

Attorney for town still denies wrongdoing

Despite the settlement, Kasia S. Park, who represented the town and Patrolman Rogers, continued to deny any wrongdoing on the part of Rogers, Curtin or the York Police Department.

"There was no finding by the federal court that an initial report made by Sgt. Brian Curtin was false," Park said. "The federal court did not make any findings in this case. There was no finding of wrongdoing on the part of Officer Rogers, the Town or any other York officer. The parties decided to mediate this case and a settlement was reached. There was no admission of wrongdoing or liability.

"This was not a routine traffic stop," Park said. "Dr. Brennan jumped out of the car before Officer Rogers even stopped his cruiser and started heading towards Officer Rogers. Officer Rogers did not know the identity of the driver at the time, did not know why the driver was jumping out of the car or if he was armed, or if there was anyone else in the car. There were three civilian witnesses who came forward describing Dr. Brennan as being the aggressor during the encounter."

Town Manager Steve Burns declined to comment Tuesday while acting Police Chief Owen Davis was unavailable.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: York pays pediatrician $325K following attack by police dog during minor traffic stop