Check out these houses for sale in Magnolia

1106 Kelly Drive, Mccomb, 39648 3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,285 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Neat as a pin, this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, low maintenance brick home has beautiful cabinetry with an open dining area, eat-in bar, and spacious fenced yard. All of this is located in city limits making it convenient to I-55 and all the amenities McComb has to offer. Would be a great starter home!

For open house information, contact Patricia Fleming, RE/MAX Southland Real Estate at 601-551-0343

4197 Hwy 48 West, Mccomb, 39648 3 Beds 2 Baths | $298,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,004 Square Feet | Built in 2005

McComb Come relax on the front porch swing and let the world go by when you make this unique and secluded property all your own! Convenient to town, but located approximately a mile from Percy Quin State Park, on a private 2+/- acre parcel. 2,004 SQ FT interior living space and 300+ SQ FT exterior porches and sitting areas. Your main level open concept living area, flows smoothly between kitchen, living room and dining room. Beautiful reclaimed heart pine, wood look porcelain and slate flooring throughout, mahogany stair railing, 27' living room ceiling, wood burning fireplace with antique marble surround and 110 year old soaker claw foot tub, are just a few of the features in this custom built home. The 3 bedrooms are separated for privacy, with large closets in each. This warm and inviting, yet distinctive, very special home awaits its new family. Make your appointment today – you won't be disappointed! Measurements not warranted.

For open house information, contact Lee White, A + Realty, LLC at 225-719-0797

806 Park St., Mccomb, 39648 3 Beds 3 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,480 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This 3BR/2.5BA home features beautiful old pine floors, high ceilings, and vintage architectural details. Enjoy the 2 gas log fireplaces on cold winter days and a gorgeous stained glass window on way up stairs to 2nd floor. Restoration through the years accomplished with integrity for the period with materials included from other area notable structures. Enjoy a cold glass of sweet tea on the wraparound porch or the deck overlooking the large fenced backyard. More pictures coming soon.

For open house information, contact Lisa Dillon, eXp Realty at 855-647-7397

77239 51 Highway, Kentwood, 70444 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,311 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Charming Rustic Cottage on the hill. Open floor plan home constructed with locally reclaimed wood. Detailed Post and Beam front porch with 7ft double doors leading to Living area with vaulted ceiling, propane gas fireplace, and refinished hardwood floors. Highlighting the Kitchen is a 100 yr old Oak slab island top with epoxy "River of Life" detail by a local LA craftsman. Uniquely appointed and custom crafted 3bed/2bath home on 2+ acres, truly a labor of love.

For open house information, contact TRACY LEBLANC, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY SERVICES at 985-727-7000