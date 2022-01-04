Check out these Prairie Du Chien homes on the market

(Prairie Du Chien, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Prairie Du Chien than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

25540 Falling Rock Rd, Eastman, 54626 1 Bed 1 Bath | $38,500 | Manufactured Home | 817 Square Feet | Built in 1972

No real estate is being offered. This recently updated elegant home is makes camping glamorous - all the comforts of home with full size appliances, granite countertops, drywall finished walls and attached screened in porch. What's more, the shed can be set up for guests as well. It has electricity, TV, and air conditioning, making a great bunk house! The mobile home has a forced air furnace and stays warms and cozy in the winter. This mobile home was gutted out and completely re-modeled in 2018. Everything inside is new in 2018 and everything but a few items stays with the place including the golf cart!! This could be your happy place, located in Falling Rock, just off of Hwy 35, just north of Prairie du Chien. Great Wi-Fi, boat landing across the street and lots of stars at night.

14470 Elm St, Bagley, 53801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Take a look at this stunning 3600 sq ft home overlooking the Mississippi, River! Location is great in the riverside town of Wyalusing. Wyalusing is on 20 minutes from Prairie du Chien, 2 hours from Madison and one hour to Dubuque or LaCrosse! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is packed with luxury top to bottom that would cost over a million to build, can be your weekend retreat or permanent home. This original "Sears" home has been rebuilt from the studs up, and now is 3 stories, (the top level is entirely devoted to recreation and features a movie screen, pool table, bar, foosball and darts!) The luxury kitchen has custom Dora supreme cabinets quartz counter top. The Main bedroom on the second floor feature's a Jacuzzi tub, walk-in closet and large walk-in shower. Schedule a showing!

130 W Glenn St, Prairie Du Chien, 53821 4 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Check out this house 4 bedroom 2 bath home with great potential. Home needs some TLC but it's a great opportunity to make it your own. Property has a large fenced in yard and a 2 car detached garage. Call to schedule your showing today.

105 W Guard St, Wauzeka, 53826 3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in None

Upstairs apartment above a large commercial space. Apartment square footage 1400. Nice space with washer dryer and includes 2 stall detached garage and extra lot for green space to play in. Includes 5 parcels total and a 2 stall detached garage. Live upstairs and rent commercial space out or create storage units or more apartments? Lots of options, large area for parking with the extra lots. Steel roof 5 years old, new furnace, water heater 4 years old, newer central air. Great investment property.

