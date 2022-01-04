Check out these houses for sale in Wickenburg

(WICKENBURG, AZ) Looking for a house in Wickenburg? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Wickenburg listings:

935 N Sophie Burden Road, Wickenburg, 85390 3 Beds 2 Baths | $640,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,315 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Please note that the County Assessor website has 1989 as the weighted construction year. Check out the views! This convenientlty located horse property in Wickenburg is a must see! The 1.7 acres features a lovely 3 bdrm 1.75 ba home, circular drive and horse set-up w/ barn, 2 covered stalls, and a nice size turnout. There is plenty of room for your RV, trucks and trailers. This charming home includes a large living room with gas fireplace, and a spacious kitchen with kitchen island, lots of cabinets, and stainless steel dishwasher, gas range and refrigerator. You will also enjoy the bonus room, inside laundry room, covered and uncovered patios, 2-car covered carport, fencing, and much more. Don't forget the beautiful views!

For open house information, contact BG Bratcher, My Home Group Real Estate at 480-685-2760

701 Dylan Court, Wickenburg, 85390 2 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,451 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Carefree Lifestyle is what it is all about! A Well Appointed Garden Home is in your future! New Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel Whirlpool appliances. Open Floorplan allows for great gatherings with friends and family.2 Full bathrooms and 2 Large Bedrooms. Your guests will NEVER leave. Owners Suite has Large Walk in Closet, Private Bathroom with Dual Granite Sinks and room for a sitting area.Sunny/Private back courtyard and Easy Care Front with watering system so leaving for get-aways is EASY. 2 car garage and inside Laundry Area.HOA is $100 per month and includes an automated secure gate to the Community. Easy to View! Call for an Appointment! 928-671-0757

For open house information, contact Jeannie Ricke-Finley, Century 21 Arizona West at 928-684-2222

2050 W Highridge Road, Wickenburg, 85390 3 Beds 3 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,025 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new home being built in Sonoran Estates with mountain views! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home at 2,025 sqft. and 2 car garage. Located in town with city water and city services. The home is at the stage where you are able to pick your custom finishes. Please see document tab for Floor Plan and Elevations.

For open house information, contact Alexi Crissman, Keller Williams Arizona Realty at 480-767-3000

1615 W Killdeer Road, Wickenburg, 85390 3 Beds 3 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,898 Square Feet | Built in 1974

GOURGEOUS VEIWS * 3BED/3BATH * PANORAMIC WINDOWS FACING VULTURE PICK * SPLIT FLOOR PLAN * BRING YOUR IMMAGINATION NEEDS A LITTLE LEVE AND CARE * GREAT LOCATION * NEW OWNERSHIP OF THE RANCH * MAJOR RENOVATIONS * 5* RESTAURANT COMING IN * ALL HOME VALUES WILL BE INCREASING DO TO ALL THE IMPROVMENTS * PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE *

For open house information, contact Nora Qorri, Century 21 Arizona West at 928-684-2222