Check out these homes for sale in Salida now

(Salida, CO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Salida. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

10618 County Road 128, Poncha Springs, 81242 3 Beds 2 Baths | $589,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,784 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Beautiful Amish built 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Poncha Springs. Open floor plan, all one level, over-sized master suite, oversized 2 car garage. High end finishes throughout. Minutes from Historic Downtown Salida or Monarch Ski area. Tremendous views of the Collegiate Peaks. New construction should be complete by June 2022!

For open house information, contact David Martin, Legacy Properties of Colorado at 719-539-3340

9 Rex Circle, Salida, 81201 4 Beds 3 Baths | $879,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,775 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Beautiful ranch style home with a full finished basement. There is so much room to spread out in this home. Three bedrooms on the main floor, including the master, are bright and nice sized. The living area is a perfect gathering spot with a gas fireplace, open space with a sliding door at the back deck for taking in the incredible views, and a roomy kitchen. Downstairs opens this home up with another bedroom and bathroom. There is a huge game room and another space perfect for a craft room or additional storage. The location is ideal and near the walking trails, quick drive to the schools and downtown Salida, but far enough away from the main highway to miss a lot of the traffic noise. Exterior landscaping is clean and very low maintenance. This home is cleaned and move-in ready! Come take a walk through it today!

For open house information, contact Jeff Post, First Colorado Land Office, Inc. at 719-539-6682

1000 Poncha Springs Lane, Poncha Springs, 81242 3 Beds 3 Baths | $515,000 | Townhouse | 1,695 Square Feet | Built in 2019

WELCOME HOME! This beautiful 1695 square foot, end unit, townhome is only two years old and features 2 master bedrooms (3 bedrooms total), high ceilings, granite counter tops, an abundance of natural light and an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Front xeriscape yard and mountain views from the second floor bedrooms! Take a stroll on the nearby trails or walk to the gym. Only 5 minutes from historic downtown Salida and 20 minutes from Monarch Ski Resort. Conveniently located in the new master planned community, Tailwinds Village. Still want to know more? Contact me for more information or to schedule a virtual or in person showing.

For open house information, contact Kim Wilcoxson, Bliss Realty Group of Central Colorado at 719-530-3111

12906 *Unassigned, Nathrop, 81236 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,375,000 | 3,580 Square Feet | Built in 2009

This is a gorgeous 2.5 story custom home nestled on 35+ beautiful acres with breathtaking views. It's an outdoor enthusiasts dream come true really! The entire home has wonderful features including stunning rustic hardwood floors through much of the main level complimented by light paint tones. The kitchen displays an abundance of country cabinets complimented by rich granite counters tops and an island. A perfect farmhouse sink is positioned in the corner allowing views even as you do the dishes. The full stainless appliance package is included. There is an additional storage pantry in the Mud Room as well as a utility sink to leave your boots after your adventures. You will love snuggling up to the fireplace in the living room on a chilly winter evening as you watch the snow fall from the window. Upstairs you will find all three bedrooms including the spacious Owners Suite with a gorgeous attached bathroom. One more flight up is the bonus room to use as you please. It would make a fun game room, class room, office or ??? You will enjoy the covered front porch, back deck, Gazebo and firepit when your not out enjoying nearby Mountain towns, rivers and fishing. Or, take a stroll down to the seasonal creek and watch the sunset. Bring the horses and livestock because this property is complete with a barn, riding arena, shop and a 2nd well as this offering includes two legal parcels.

For open house information, contact CATHERINE BROWN-SWAIN, PROPERTIES OF COLORADO REAL ESTATE INC at 719-269-9600