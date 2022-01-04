Take a look at these homes on the Marathon market now

(Marathon, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Marathon. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2600 Overseas Highway, Marathon, 33050 2 Beds 3 Baths | $879,000 | 850 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Very unique ocean front villa located in an extremely desirable area of the Tranquility Bay Resort. This is one of the highest income producers at Tranquility. The sand of the beach is literally right outside your back door with an amazing open water view over the ocean. Relax and enjoy the beautifully landscaped grounds, one of the two tropical pools, Jack Nicklaus putting green, or the beautiful white sandy beach. Grab some food at the Tiki bar on the beach or have a nice dinner at the fine dining resort restaurant. Excellent return on investment at the only private beachfront property in the middle Keys.

2100 Avenue H, Marathon, 33050 4 Beds 3 Baths | $2,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,964 Square Feet | Built in 1985

New to the market Marathon home in Coco Plum is both a boaters and investor's dream. This home offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms, spacious kitchen, wet bar, two living rooms, and a bonus room with plenty of space for all of your Florida Keys toys! Opportunities abound with this home designed for a large family, in law suites or a waterfront vacation rental. The residence is positioned on one of the widest canals in the area 200 ft. in width and 6 ft. draft, which is ideal for a sailboat or yacht. Complete with 110 ft. of waterfront dockage with davits and is a quick trip to the ocean or gulf side. Ride your golf cart to Coco Plum Beach or take a morning jog on the beautiful pedestrian pathway. Do not miss your chance to own a spacious home in the heart of the Florida Keys.

7942 Gulfstream Boulevard, Marathon, 33050 5 Beds 4 Baths | $4,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,440 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Endless Open Water views and sunsets await at Manatee Manor! Over 4,400 sq. ft. of living space consisting of 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. Gorgeous kitchen with two walls of windows offers constantly changing bay views. Kitchen features include a granite island, quartz countertops, and stainless appliances. The formal dining room is conveniently adjacent to the kitchen. The spacious great room offers ample space for the entire family to relax and gather. There is a screened in porch with pass through sliding windows adjacent to the kitchen. The main floor also offers 2 guest bedrooms, a full bath, a sunroom/reading room, and a laundry room. Upstairs, you'll find an unbelievable Master Retreat with a sitting room, wet bar, walk-in cedar closet, laundry, and en suite bath. The master bath features double vanity sinks, a large soaking tub, and a separate shower. Sliders lead out from the master suite to a patio which spans the entire north, bay facing side of the house, as well as the entire length of the south side offering unforgettable views throughout the year. The top level also includes two additional guest rooms, another full bath, and a gathering space ideal for a game room, library or office. This house easily accommodates guests, affording space, quiet and privacy for all due to its thoughtful floor plan and excellent soundproofing. Additional features include an elevator, downstairs storage enclosure, and covered parking. The property is fully fenced with attractive stucco walls offering exceptional privacy. The two driveways are gated w/electric gate openers. The bay offers deep water ideal for a boat lift. Swimming and snorkeling around and under the dock are amazing. The dock has built in cantilevered benches providing ideal spots for sunset viewing winter and summer! Enjoy days spent lounging poolside, fishing and snorkeling off the dock, tanning on the beach, or get out on the water quickly (via Vaca Cut or Seven Mile Bridge) for world class fishing!

12399 Overseas Highway, Marathon, 33050 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,250,000 | Townhouse | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Fishermen's paradise! Enjoy living in the luxurious boating community of Coral Lagoon and The Boat House Marina. This magnificent three bedroom sits on a wide canal which leads you directly to the ocean and is located close to Vaca Cut Bridge for easy Gulf side access. This spacious townhome is being offered with a 40' wet slip (Bow to Outboard length) and a Dry rack slip that can accommodate up to a 36ft vessel. The onsite Boat House Marina offers fuel, in and out service with appointments and many other services. Making this an ideal property for boaters and fishermen alike. Enjoy this property as a second home or a vacation rental. Daily and weekly rental capability. Bookings in place! Great incomes!

