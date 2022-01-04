ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

House-hunt Belfast: What’s on the market

Belfast Post
Belfast Post
 2 days ago

(BELFAST, ME) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Belfast area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Belfast area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lGFcM_0dcWs9mC00

34 Clipper Lane, Stockton Springs, 04981

2 Beds 1 Bath | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Raised Ranch situated on 3.2 acre lot with deeded access to the Ocean. 2 plus car garage, wrap around porch for entertaining and watching the wildlife. Call to see today.

For open house information, contact Elaine Pelletier, Bangor at 207-942-6711

Copyright © 2022 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-149183065)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Atdpo_0dcWs9mC00

503 Nickerson Road, Swanville, 04915

1 Bed 0 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 432 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Here's your opportunity to own a close to town, off-grid camp situated on 1.57 acres in Swanville. Enjoy a short ride to Swan Lake or a 5 minute drive to Belfast and all the coast has to offer! The camp has many of the basics completed and just needs your finishing touches and TLC to make it your own!

For open house information, contact Chris Albert, Belfast at 207-338-3500

Copyright © 2022 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-146202178)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T07oM_0dcWs9mC00

234 Belmont Avenue, Belfast, 04915

1 Bed 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 320 Square Feet | Built in 1969

This sunny Belfast property is just 3 miles from downtown and has just under half an acre of land. The cottage has been empty for many years and is in need of many updates and repairs. It is situated nicely down a grassy driveway and set well back from Belmont Ave. Property is being sold As Is. Your next project awaits, or start over on this nice little lot.

For open house information, contact Karen Keuper, Belfast at 207-338-3500

Copyright © 2022 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-149810352)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sDF3E_0dcWs9mC00

149 Hersey Retreat Road, Stockton Springs, 04981

2 Beds 2 Baths | $319,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,165 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Turn into the private drive to a uniquely crafted home on a 2,75 acre partially wooded property . Two bedrooms, flexible sitting room/office/extra sleeping room on the second floor and a third floor ''cupola''. A quick walk to Sandy Point Beach. Nearly abutting Sandy Point Trail system.45 minutes to Camden/Acadia, 10 to Bucksport, 15 to Belfast. Bright kitchen, natural materials, radiant heat, recent updates make this a beautiful setting in all seasons! This property has a solid vacation rental history! Nearly all furnishings convey.

For open house information, contact Maura Gammans, Augusta at 207-623-4182

Copyright © 2022 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-149875677)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belfast, ME
Business
City
Belfast, ME
City
Swanville, ME
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Business
City
Bucksport, ME
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Furnishings#Housing List#House#Americans#Camden Acadia
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Belfast Post

Belfast Post

Belfast, ME
51
Followers
391
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belfast Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy