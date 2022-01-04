Check out these houses for sale in Belle Plaine

(BELLE PLAINE, MN) Looking for a house in Belle Plaine? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Belle Plaine listings:

331 Mcgrann Street, Green Isle, 55338 5 Beds 3 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,440 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Priced to Sell! Large 1.5 story, 5 BR's, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage. Needs cosmetics and rehab. Great opportunity. Sold AS-IS. Buyer/buyer’s Agent to verify all measurements

For open house information, contact Raul Sanchez Aguilar, RES Realty at 952-898-5760

1832 Fields Drive, Carver, 55315 4 Beds 3 Baths | $482,975 | Single Family Residence | 2,268 Square Feet | Built in None

The Everett is a charming raised ranch floor plan with a front porch, perfect for enjoying a warm cup of coffee in the morning. On the main level, the Everett offers an open-concept design featuring a spacious kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large center island, dinette, family room with the option to add a corner gas fireplace and study with double doors. The upper level offers three bedrooms including the bedroom suite with a private bath, double quartz vanities, and a walk-in closet. The lower level offers a family room, perfect for entertaining, a fourth bedroom, and a bath.Click the blue Request Info button for more information! *Photos and videos are representational only. Options may vary.

For open house information, contact Meridian Fields Sales Office D.R. Horton - Minnesota

1959 Oakpointe Drive, Waconia, 55322 2 Beds 2 Baths | $458,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,344 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to the Aspen, a two bedroom plus den, two bath home with 2,344 square feet and loads of character. The Aspen is part of our Hans Hagen Villa Collection which includes lawn care and snow removal for added convenience.

For open house information, contact Jenny Koterba M/I Homes-Minneapolis / St Paul

1558 Edgebrook Lane, Carver, 55315 4 Beds 3 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,355 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Ready to move in Brand NEW EAST facing Lennar Single Family Home with a private backyard is available for sale! The Bristol floor plan is one of the most popular floor plans ever built and in high demand. A stunning newly designed home by Lennar. Be impressed with the highly appointed interior features & finishes: gorgeous color combinations, quartz countertops, beautiful flooring throughout the home. The morning room and a corner fireplace take this home over the top. Imagine lower energy bills, having a WIFI certified home with new home warranties. No worries or what if's. Yes, a three-stall garage & sod included! A beautiful home is waiting for you.

For open house information, contact Rowdheer Kapidi, Bridge Realty, LLC at 952-368-0021