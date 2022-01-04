ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Plaine, MN

Check out these houses for sale in Belle Plaine

Belle Plaine News Flash
Belle Plaine News Flash
 2 days ago

(BELLE PLAINE, MN) Looking for a house in Belle Plaine? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Belle Plaine listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQg2o_0dcWs8tT00

331 Mcgrann Street, Green Isle, 55338

5 Beds 3 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,440 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Priced to Sell! Large 1.5 story, 5 BR's, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage. Needs cosmetics and rehab. Great opportunity. Sold AS-IS. Buyer/buyer’s Agent to verify all measurements

For open house information, contact Raul Sanchez Aguilar, RES Realty at 952-898-5760

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5747245)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JhTSc_0dcWs8tT00

1832 Fields Drive, Carver, 55315

4 Beds 3 Baths | $482,975 | Single Family Residence | 2,268 Square Feet | Built in None

The Everett is a charming raised ranch floor plan with a front porch, perfect for enjoying a warm cup of coffee in the morning. On the main level, the Everett offers an open-concept design featuring a spacious kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large center island, dinette, family room with the option to add a corner gas fireplace and study with double doors. The upper level offers three bedrooms including the bedroom suite with a private bath, double quartz vanities, and a walk-in closet. The lower level offers a family room, perfect for entertaining, a fourth bedroom, and a bath.Click the blue Request Info button for more information! *Photos and videos are representational only. Options may vary.

For open house information, contact Meridian Fields Sales Office D.R. Horton - Minnesota

Copyright © 2022 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-62316-620-62316-623160000-1074)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Q3uQ_0dcWs8tT00

1959 Oakpointe Drive, Waconia, 55322

2 Beds 2 Baths | $458,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,344 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to the Aspen, a two bedroom plus den, two bath home with 2,344 square feet and loads of character. The Aspen is part of our Hans Hagen Villa Collection which includes lawn care and snow removal for added convenience.

For open house information, contact Jenny Koterba M/I Homes-Minneapolis / St Paul

Copyright © 2022 Mi Homes Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MI1BN-Hb9zyXyqqkyOK3WHHzBXqA-X-JiuCX2506DXX5AGk7nTA)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GD35A_0dcWs8tT00

1558 Edgebrook Lane, Carver, 55315

4 Beds 3 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,355 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Ready to move in Brand NEW EAST facing Lennar Single Family Home with a private backyard is available for sale! The Bristol floor plan is one of the most popular floor plans ever built and in high demand. A stunning newly designed home by Lennar. Be impressed with the highly appointed interior features & finishes: gorgeous color combinations, quartz countertops, beautiful flooring throughout the home. The morning room and a corner fireplace take this home over the top. Imagine lower energy bills, having a WIFI certified home with new home warranties. No worries or what if's. Yes, a three-stall garage & sod included! A beautiful home is waiting for you.

For open house information, contact Rowdheer Kapidi, Bridge Realty, LLC at 952-368-0021

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6131636)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Belle Plaine, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
City
Belle Plaine, MN
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Open House#Lawn Care#Housing List#Americans#Br#Res Realty#Request Info
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Belle Plaine News Flash

Belle Plaine News Flash

Belle Plaine, MN
30
Followers
376
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belle Plaine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy