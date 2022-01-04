ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Twp. trustees pick new fire chief

End-of-year meeting

Highlights of Dec. 29 meeting:

Zoning – End-of-year report showed four residences built, 11 garage/pole barns/sheds built, two additions and seven pools built. Total value of $1,488,905.

Fire – Forty-three runs in December, with 487 runs for the year. Runs in December included 35 medical, eight motor-vehicle crashes, three fires, two trees down and two mutual aid calls. Chief Terry Wilson also purchased 12 cp200 radio batteries.

Road – End-of-year report showed 359 tons of winter road salt purchased, 5.02 miles of roads paved, about 5 miles of crack seal installed, and a new salt shed purchased, installed and in use.

Other action:

• Bills were paid totaling $20,410.77.

• Trustee President Wayne Wallace thanked Wilson, the fire chief, for his 42 years of service with the Fire Department, the last 22 as chief. Wilson retired Dec. 31.

Organizational meeting

Highlights of Jan. 3 meeting:

• Trustee Randy Rodgers was selected as the board’s president for 2022, with Merrit Boyce serving as vice president. Meeting dates for 2022 will be the first and third Mondays of each month.

• Craig Cobb was appointed fire chief, and Don Morrow was appointed assistant chief, compensation for the volunteer firefighters also was set. Park Board and Zoning Board members will be paid $50 per year.

• Paul Mohr will be road superintendent; Scott Zurbrugg will head the road crew; and Kim Knam will be township secretary. The three received a 5% pay increase. Travis Keller was reappointed park manager.

• The employment policy was read, and Juneteenth was added as a holiday, giving employees 11 paid holidays. Vacations were set with one week after one year of service, two weeks after two years of service and three weeks after 8 years for service. Full-time employees will pay 10% of their health insurance, and the township will pay their deductible.

• Bonding also was set to use “the employee dishonesty and faithful performance of duty” through OTARMA.

• Ray Poynter was reappointed to the Zoning Board, and Phil Francis was reappointed to the Board of Zoning Appeals. Cobb, Wade Main, Joe Main, Merrit Boyce and Jimmy Jones will be on the Volunteer Fireman Dependency Board.

• Permanent appropriations totaling $2,387,014.04 were approved. Huntington Bank will be depository of township funds thru Dec. 29, 2023.

• Trustees will pay Washington Ruritan Club to man the monthly cleanup dumpster and recycle bins, contract with Stark County Engineer’s Office for road salt, and with Kimble Co. for dumpster service.

• Boyce will be the designated representative to RPC, Wallace to SCOG, and Rodgers to Stark County Health Board. All action taken at the Jan. 3 meeting will be in effect until the organizational meeting for 2023.

