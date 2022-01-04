Single-family homes for sale in Litchfield

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(LITCHFIELD, IL)

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Litchfield listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QhwbK_0dcWs5FI00

13138 Witt Avenue, Butler, 62015

3 Beds 1 Bath | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Here you go, approx. 35 acres of land, consisting of 2 parcels (#12-05-100-012 -23.91 acres with the improvements and #12-05-200-001- an additional 11.01 acers). This property is improved with a 2-story 3 bedroom farm house with a basement and a very nice 40'x 60' metal building with a concrete floor, overhead doors, loading dock, utility area and a bathroom. This property also has another 36' x60' metal shed with a full concrete floor. The property has City Water and Well Water and a private septic. The home has approx. 1,600 sq. ft. of living space, offering 1 bedroom on the main level, a living room, den, dining area, kitchen and one full bath and 2 bedrooms upstairs with a nice sitting room upstairs plus there is an unfinished basement. Of the 35 acres, approx. 15 acres are tillable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OYbSN_0dcWs5FI00

319 North Locust Street, Litchfield, 62056

2 Beds 1 Bath | $44,900 | Single Family Residence | 910 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Enjoy this 2 bedroom (possibly 3 bedroom), 1 bathroom home in Litchfield. Living room features nice hardwood flooring. Large eat-in kitchen with tiled flooring and updated cabinets. Main floor laundry. Possible 3rd bedroom on the main floor with the addition of a closet. Partial basement, large lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w68iR_0dcWs5FI00

10 Howard Street, Litchfield, 62056

3 Beds 1 Bath | $44,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Needing a home on one level? If so, this one is for you! Enter in through the bright living room follow through to the separate dining room on to the kitchen that allows enough room for another dining table. 3 bedroom with spacious closets and main floor laundry with enough room to add a half bath round this home out. Hardwood flooring is under the bedroom and living room carpet. All this located on a corner lot at the edge of Litchfield. Call your favorite realtor today for your own private showing. This property may qualify for Seller Financing (Vendee). If Property was built prior to 1978, Lead Based Paint Potentially Exists Buyer and/or buyer agent to verify all MLS data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UkNG9_0dcWs5FI00

111 Fisher Avenue, Sawyerville, 62085

2 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1916

Lots of potential! This 2 bed, 1 bath home is perfect for someone looking for their first home or investors! This home features over an acre lot, one car garage as well as a combined living and dining room, good-sized kitchen, laundry room, and plenty of space! Make this home yours today!

