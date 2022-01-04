Check out these houses for sale in Rockdale

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(ROCKDALE, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Rockdale-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05FjEV_0dcWs4MZ00

1704 Highland Avenue, Other, 76567

3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,538 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Fixer upper located in Rockdale Texas. Unique 2 story home with 2 car garage basement and wrap around balconies. "Selling as-is".

For open house information, contact Katrina Heinmiller, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-519-7431

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXthq_0dcWs4MZ00

1465 Fairview Dr, Rockdale, 76567

3 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Charming country living opportunity (home or investment) nestled on 16 acres! The barndominium you've been fantasizing about is within reach (3/2 @ 1800sf as per owner)! Energy efficient, sound barrier foam insulation throughout. Newer construction with lots of unique touches throughout. Open concept living space with beautiful breakfast bar and pine oak vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting. Large main suite and bathroom. Recently added 2 bedrooms and a large guest bathroom with walk in shower and double vanity. Perfect opportunity for your clients who are looking to get away after a long week at the office. Relax on the covered front porch of this barndominium while taking in the fresh air of the Country & the gorgeous Texas sunsets!. This place is a MUST see! Move in Ready!

For open house information, contact Kathryne Roddam, Keller Williams - Austin NW at 512-346-3550

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28mXgK_0dcWs4MZ00

204 N 1St St, Thorndale, 76577

3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,246 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Lovely brick home with a beautiful yard close to Taylor and the future Samsung semiconductor facility. The home had foundation repair and comes with a limited lifetime transferable warranty with Bats Foundation Repair (see documents). New flooring in living room, and newly-opened-up floor plan. New light fixtures throughout, all LED, low energy lights. Roof approximately 5 years old. New kitchen faucet and plumbing. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator will convey. FANTASTIC 16x20 (per owner) barn added in 2017 for storage and workspace in fenced back yard. One-car garage PLUS 2-car high carport. Ready for your finishing touches!

For open house information, contact Jan Gunter, Keller Williams - Austin SW at 512-448-4111

