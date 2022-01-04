House hunt Breckenridge: See what’s on the market now

(Breckenridge, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Breckenridge than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

700 W Wheeler Street, Breckenridge, 76424 4 Beds 2 Baths | $91,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,298 Square Feet | Built in None

Check out this home with newly remodeled kitchen, 4 Bedrooms and 2 remodeled bathrooms on a large corner lot. Kitchen has granite counter tops and glass tile backsplash. Bathrooms have beautifully tiled showers and new fixtures. The entire house has been repainted inside. This home comes with Central Heat and Air and the seller just put a brand new shingle roof on in May, 2020. Park under the attached partially enclosed carport and step into a nice size laundry-mud room. Owner is open to negotiate for all furnishings and decorations in the home. Come see this really cute little gem for yourself! You will be surprised.

For open house information, contact Michelle McNabb, COPPERLEAF PROPERTIES at 254-522-1904

9627 County Road 197, Breckenridge, 76424 2 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 784 Square Feet | Built in 1989

ACREAGE ON TANGLEWOOD! Ten plus acres of extremely unique property located at the center of Tanglewood Island at Hubbard Creek Lake...the possibilities are limitless! The location of this beautiful property makes it an ideal build site for residential or commercial projects. Located on the property, a very neat and well maintained 2bed 2bath SWMH with new roof. Multiple metal shops and sheds, including 45x48 shed, 50x16 shed, 12x12 shed, 30x25 shed with attached and enclosed 30x10 storage bldg. Call today to own a piece of the island! Included with sale is Kubota 4WD tractor with front loader, backhoe, Land Pride cutter and box blade, and tiller attachments, hog farrowing crates, cattle panels and gates.

For open house information, contact Kipi Parks, COPPERLEAF PROPERTIES at 254-522-1904

1744 County Rd 217, Breckenridge, 76424 2 Beds 3 Baths | $408,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Great find on Hubbard Creek Lake (Crappie Cove),2 bed 3 bath Metal house with lake Frontage. House has 8 inch foam insulation, Mesquite hard wood floors pellet burning stove, Custom cabinets out of blue pine wood with granite counters. Property has a Crappie House, boat dock, boat storage along with plenty of storage buildings and shop area. Property also consist of a mobile home on the property that could be restored to another living area or rental property.

For open house information, contact Doug Neff, Neff's Mesquite Ridge Realty at 325-515-4160

325 S Court Street, Breckenridge, 76424 3 Beds 1 Bath | $38,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,308 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Investment opportunity! Come take a look at this house full of potential. Could be a flip house, fix and rent, or fix and live. Demo work on the interior has already been started and is ready for you to finish.

For open house information, contact Caleb Masters, CLARK REAL ESTATE GROUP at 817-458-0402