Charlevoix, MI

House-hunt Charlevoix: What’s on the market

 2 days ago

(CHARLEVOIX, MI) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Check out these listings from around the Charlevoix area:

Check out these listings from around the Charlevoix area:

400 Silver, Boyne City, 49712

4 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Well cared for tri-level home on the north side of Boyne City ready for your family to move in. The home features 4 bedrooms and 1 and a half baths with a well-flowing floor plan. Including 4 city lots, the home sits on the 2 lots on Silver St and the 2 lots behind the home are vacant with frontage on Court St. Plenty of room to add a Pole Building, or sell off the two lots on Court! The lower level provides a very nice family room, the 4th bedroom, half bath, and laundry room. With the large windows, you won’t even know you’re below ground. Large deck in the backyard perfect for entertaining or just to enjoy the beautiful northern Michigan summers. The six-foot crawl space is very dry. 2.5-car garage complete with work bench, shelving, and peg board. Lots of possibilities with this one and priced right, hurry to schedule your private showing!

2910 Wilson Road, East Jordan, 49727

4 Beds 4 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,322 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Beautiful 60 acre parcel with pastures, mixed hardwoods and pines located between Traverse City, Petoskey, and Gaylord. An amazing modern farm house that boasts 2200 sqft offering 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. 9ft ceilings on the first and second floors, 2 sun porches and a full unfinished basement. The guest cottage located directly behind the main house features 3,000 sqft of living space with ample room to entertain. The main floor offers a bedroom suite, full bath, laundry, kitchen, dining area and great room. Currently the second floor is used as a home theater but could be additional lodging or meeting space. Other features of this one of a kind property include: 1) Modern animal barn that is 60x72 with numerous stalls, chicken coop, nursery, electricity and second floor hay loft. 2) Heated work shop that is 28x36 with an additional 24x40 storage area that also houses the backup generator that powers the entire compound during power outages. 3) Recently constructed 16x40 RV Barn with lights and power 4) Additional 24x32 storage building with overhead door 5) A state of the art deer 520 sqft deer blind that is 10x26, 2 stories tall, 2 life edge shooting stations, fully insulated, off the grid solar panels that power the flat screen TV, DVD, microwave, coffee pot and kitchenette and a futon that converts to a full/queen sleeper sofa. This property has to be seen to truly be appreciated. Located within 20 minutes of numerous resorts offering skiing, golfing, dining, shopping, harbor towns and more. Just minutes to Lakes, Orchards, Wineries, and the best East Jordan & Bellaire have to offer. The zoning on this property offers endless possibilities: Equestrian facility, winery, campground, Air B&B, only your imagination can limit you on this property. Also, 1Gbs fiber optic internet. Includes mineral rights and has been fully surveyed & property line is mostly fenced.

125 Pine River, Charlevoix, 49720

4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in None

A classic Victorian on Pine River Lane overlooking the channel to Lake Michigan and just steps away from the East Pier head. The 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms include a 2 bedroom upper apartment with a 3rd floor viewing room and balcony. The main level has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a large covered porch. The home could be easily converted back to a single family or rent one level and live in the other.

547 Maddy, Boyne City, 49712

3 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Beautiful home in the heart of Boyne City! Built in 2004, this home has all the amenities of today with virtually no updates needed! Warm hardwood floors throughout high traffic areas, carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the baths. The kitchen is bright and airy and is open to the living room providing that spacious feel that's perfect for entertaining or keep track of children. Located in highly acclaimed Boyne City School District. There is a finished bonus room above the garage perfect for an array of uses. The garage is also heated so climbing into a cold vehicle could be a thing of the past! All offers must be submitted by 9am Sunday Nov. 14, 2021. And will be reviewed by the seller at noon.

