ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, TX

Homes for sale in Dublin: New listings

Dublin Voice
Dublin Voice
 2 days ago

(DUBLIN, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Dublin area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Dublin-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15TgCk_0dcWs1iO00

266 Hurt Street, Dublin, 76446

2 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Great starter home! Located on a corner lot with lovely curb appeal, this 2 bedroom 2 bath home offers 1,368 sqft of living space. Living room has a stone wall with a freestanding wood burning fireplace, great for the cold winters! Kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage and the bedrooms are both nicely sized. Outside there is a detached garage or workshop equipped with water and electricity. Chain length fencing completely around the house. This home is ready for someone to come in and make it there own. Don't hesitate and that someone could be you!

For open house information, contact J J HAMPTON, J.J. HAMPTON REALTY at 254-965-4717

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14711453)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dEuIQ_0dcWs1iO00

929 Preston Lane, Dublin, 76446

3 Beds 2 Baths | $222,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,024 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Sprawling floor plan includes 2 living areas, both with fireplaces, an oversized kitchen, an office space, along with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Living space located right off the kitchen is open and has a wood burning stove. The 2nd living space is very large with a gas log insert. All three bedrooms are nicely sized with the master having an updated bathroom with tile shower. This home also offers a shaded yard with established trees and lawn, your own basketball court area and a good quality storage building in the back yard. Homes like this are hard to come by - this one is priced to sell! Make an appointment to come see this home today.

For open house information, contact J J HAMPTON, J.J. HAMPTON REALTY at 254-965-4717

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14729269)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0byaYb_0dcWs1iO00

312 N Grafton Street, Dublin, 76446

2 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,183 Square Feet | Built in 1900

CUTELY remodeled, traditional turn of the century style home located in the heart of Dublin. Huge rooms define this space starting with the living room which features GORGEOUS, original shiplap through out. Beautiful kitchen centered around stunning farm sink, butcher block countertop, and farmhouse style open shelving. It all works together to make for an amazing, open atmosphere that you must see in person. Both bedrooms are very nice sized, the porches here are amazing, back yard is very large and has a park like feel to it. This one has had a lot of work and love put into it, do not hesitate, CALL NOW!!!

For open house information, contact Miles Gilman, GILMAN PROPERTIES at 254-485-7177

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14675329)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16QWny_0dcWs1iO00

366 W Blackjack Street, Dublin, 76446

2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,365 Square Feet | Built in 1980

If you are looking for a great home, great bones, well water for drinking, and a gorgeous back you yard then you will love this pristinely cared for and well maintained 2 bed, 1.5 bath brick home near downtown Dublin. This home features a wonderful living room with wood burning fire place, large dining room that could easily be another bedroom if needed, two full baths, spacious multi wall kitchen, new flooring in many spots, and fresh paint where needed. Off of the living room you will find an extra large, fully enclosed, temperature controlled sun room, gorgeous views! Large outdoor workshop with electric, shelving, lighting, and work benches along with serving as the well house. Backyard completely fenced!

For open house information, contact Miles Gilman, GILMAN PROPERTIES at 254-485-7177

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14725069)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Dublin, TX
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Housing List#Americans#J J Hampton Realty#Cutely
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Dublin Voice

Dublin Voice

Dublin, TX
34
Followers
315
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dublin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy