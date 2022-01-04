Homes for sale in Dublin: New listings

(DUBLIN, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Dublin area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

266 Hurt Street, Dublin, 76446 2 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Great starter home! Located on a corner lot with lovely curb appeal, this 2 bedroom 2 bath home offers 1,368 sqft of living space. Living room has a stone wall with a freestanding wood burning fireplace, great for the cold winters! Kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage and the bedrooms are both nicely sized. Outside there is a detached garage or workshop equipped with water and electricity. Chain length fencing completely around the house. This home is ready for someone to come in and make it there own. Don't hesitate and that someone could be you!

929 Preston Lane, Dublin, 76446 3 Beds 2 Baths | $222,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,024 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Sprawling floor plan includes 2 living areas, both with fireplaces, an oversized kitchen, an office space, along with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Living space located right off the kitchen is open and has a wood burning stove. The 2nd living space is very large with a gas log insert. All three bedrooms are nicely sized with the master having an updated bathroom with tile shower. This home also offers a shaded yard with established trees and lawn, your own basketball court area and a good quality storage building in the back yard. Homes like this are hard to come by - this one is priced to sell! Make an appointment to come see this home today.

312 N Grafton Street, Dublin, 76446 2 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,183 Square Feet | Built in 1900

CUTELY remodeled, traditional turn of the century style home located in the heart of Dublin. Huge rooms define this space starting with the living room which features GORGEOUS, original shiplap through out. Beautiful kitchen centered around stunning farm sink, butcher block countertop, and farmhouse style open shelving. It all works together to make for an amazing, open atmosphere that you must see in person. Both bedrooms are very nice sized, the porches here are amazing, back yard is very large and has a park like feel to it. This one has had a lot of work and love put into it, do not hesitate, CALL NOW!!!

366 W Blackjack Street, Dublin, 76446 2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,365 Square Feet | Built in 1980

If you are looking for a great home, great bones, well water for drinking, and a gorgeous back you yard then you will love this pristinely cared for and well maintained 2 bed, 1.5 bath brick home near downtown Dublin. This home features a wonderful living room with wood burning fire place, large dining room that could easily be another bedroom if needed, two full baths, spacious multi wall kitchen, new flooring in many spots, and fresh paint where needed. Off of the living room you will find an extra large, fully enclosed, temperature controlled sun room, gorgeous views! Large outdoor workshop with electric, shelving, lighting, and work benches along with serving as the well house. Backyard completely fenced!

