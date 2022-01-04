ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monahans, TX

Homes for sale in Monahans: New listings

Monahans News Beat
Monahans News Beat
 2 days ago

(MONAHANS, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Monahans area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Monahans area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rl16t_0dcWrz7A00

1713 E 15Th St, Monahans, 79756

3 Beds 2 Baths | $355,940 | Single Family Residence | 1,924 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful new custom home with modern open concept, indulgent and sequestered master suite, 2 car garage (3 bay upgrade available), brick exterior, fireplace, 9' ceilings, carpet / tile, granite kitchen counters. It's not to late to add your own personal style and design choices on this one, but call soon to pick your color scheme!

For open house information, contact Anna Winegar, Lone Star Real Estate at 432-523-9200

Copyright © 2022 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-114270)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44FTS0_0dcWrz7A00

801 S Kenneth Ave., Monahans, 79756

4 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,857 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a large corner lot located in Monahans. This home has a great outdoor entertaining area, with a large game room, covered porch, and a beautiful inground pool! Don't miss out on this west Texas jewel! Call me for an appointment. 432-889-3856

For open house information, contact Kit Prichard, Ziglar Realty at 432-614-6967

Copyright © 2022 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-128621)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J04sl_0dcWrz7A00

308 E Hwy 302, Kermit, 79745

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,085 Square Feet | Built in 1975

AMAZING RENOVATED HOME IN A POPULAR AREA IN THIS GROWING TOWN!!! THIS PLACE INCLUDES 2 LIVING AREAS, WOOD BURNING FIRE PLACE, BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD AND THE CURB APPEAL IS PERFECT! THE SHED!!!! CALL YOUR AGENT FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!!!!

For open house information, contact Daisy Carrillo, eXp Realty LLC at 888-519-7431

Copyright © 2022 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-127971)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wtbhy_0dcWrz7A00

506 Obrien, Wickett, 79788

2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,055 Square Feet | Built in None

Fully renovated historic home, 2 bed/1 bath, 1,055 sq. ft. home with 400 sq. ft. of finished garage/laundry room and attached greenhouse. Come see this beautiful, high efficiency home across from the park in Wickett. Designed by The Homestead Company, this little gem boasts stunning hardwood floors and shiplap walls throughout the house. Electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems are newly upgraded. This house is back on "Active" status for sale. Has been appraised and met value. Survey done.

For open house information, contact Manuel Jimenez, Century 21 - Sadler & Associates LLC at 432-336-9978

Copyright © 2022 Permian Basin Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBBRTX-50038393)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monahans, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Wickett, TX
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Home#Plumbing#Housing List#Lone Star Real Estate#Ziglar Realty#Exp Realty Llc#The Homestead Company
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Monahans News Beat

Monahans News Beat

Monahans, TX
49
Followers
346
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Monahans News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy