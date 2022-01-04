Homes for sale in Monahans: New listings

(MONAHANS, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Monahans area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Monahans area:

1713 E 15Th St, Monahans, 79756 3 Beds 2 Baths | $355,940 | Single Family Residence | 1,924 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful new custom home with modern open concept, indulgent and sequestered master suite, 2 car garage (3 bay upgrade available), brick exterior, fireplace, 9' ceilings, carpet / tile, granite kitchen counters. It's not to late to add your own personal style and design choices on this one, but call soon to pick your color scheme!

801 S Kenneth Ave., Monahans, 79756 4 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,857 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a large corner lot located in Monahans. This home has a great outdoor entertaining area, with a large game room, covered porch, and a beautiful inground pool! Don't miss out on this west Texas jewel! Call me for an appointment. 432-889-3856

308 E Hwy 302, Kermit, 79745 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,085 Square Feet | Built in 1975

AMAZING RENOVATED HOME IN A POPULAR AREA IN THIS GROWING TOWN!!! THIS PLACE INCLUDES 2 LIVING AREAS, WOOD BURNING FIRE PLACE, BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD AND THE CURB APPEAL IS PERFECT! THE SHED!!!! CALL YOUR AGENT FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!!!!

506 Obrien, Wickett, 79788 2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,055 Square Feet | Built in None

Fully renovated historic home, 2 bed/1 bath, 1,055 sq. ft. home with 400 sq. ft. of finished garage/laundry room and attached greenhouse. Come see this beautiful, high efficiency home across from the park in Wickett. Designed by The Homestead Company, this little gem boasts stunning hardwood floors and shiplap walls throughout the house. Electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems are newly upgraded. This house is back on "Active" status for sale. Has been appraised and met value. Survey done.

