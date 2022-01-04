Check out these houses for sale in Odessa

(ODESSA, MO) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Odessa area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Odessa area:

117 Sw 20Th Street, Oak Grove, 64075 3 Beds 2 Baths | $144,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Looking for a project, this one is it. Home features 3 bedroom, 2 bath, fenced corner lot, Roof is 8mo, vinyl sided and newer windows. Bring your imaginations and idea's to bring this one back to life. Selling as is, seller unable to make any repairs. Inspections for buyers information only.

For open house information, contact Amy Arndorfer, Premium Realty Group LLC at 816-224-5650

409 Ne Chestnut Court, Oak Grove, 64075 3 Beds 2 Baths | $222,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,266 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Come home to White Oaks Crossing! This amazing community has too many features to list, including pool, gym, ponds, etc... New homes being built for completion as early as September! High end finishings, including granite, at this great price. Call now to reserve your new home. Homes are in foundation/sheetrock stages. Please stop by the White Oaks Clubhouse on the North side of the building for information. Office Hours are M,W,F Sat 12-4.

For open house information, contact Ellen Campbell, Chartwell Realty LLC at 816-877-8700

319 E Oak Street, Lone Jack, 64070 4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,732 Square Feet | Built in 2009

This large front to back split, conveniently located right off of 50 Highway in highly sought after Whispering Hills is a must-see! The most recent upgrades have been a new roof, fresh interior paint, and new carpet all throughout the main floor. The high, vaulted ceilings make every room feel even larger than they already are. The kitchen is beautifully finished with granite countertops, pantry, and redone cabinetry. The back deck off the eat-in kitchen is a great place to barbecue to enjoy those long summer nights with a spectacular view of the pond situated picturesquely in the tree-line. The oversized master bedroom, sporting two closets, is more than enough space for a sanctuary retreat. The main floor laundry is conveniently nestled between two large bedrooms. The finished walk-out basement is ready to host the next Super Bowl party, and has an extra bedroom and full bathroom downstairs to house any guests that may never want to leave this large, inviting home in the treed lots of Whispering Hills.

For open house information, contact Jordan Hall, Platinum Realty at 888-220-0988

420 S 5Th Street, Odessa, 64076 2 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Don't miss this 2 bed 1 bath newly remodeled! New paint, new carpet and flooring and updates throughout. Large fenced in yard and plenty of porch space make this the total package!

For open house information, contact Brett Rounkles, Worth Clark Realty at 800-991-6092