Check out these Fennville homes on the market

6460 Legacy Woods Drive, Holland, 49423 4 Beds 7 Baths | $3,440,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,000 Square Feet | Built in 2007

European inspired Italian Tuscan villa nestled on 12.7 beautiful acres complete with a vineyard, private pond, and courtyard gardens. Breathtaking hand-hewn stone and stucco exterior paired with upper and lower-level garage space amenities. This impressive, gated estate was built in a great location just a short distance to the Saugatuck Dunes State Park and about 10 minutes into downtown Holland or Saugatuck and Douglas. Home was featured in American Dream Homes Magazine and includes hand milled wood floors, imported Italian Terracotta tiles, and four limestone fireplaces. The gourmet kitchen is accented with a brick barrel ceiling. Enjoy a viewing tower, theater room, billiards room, and upper and lower-level laundries. Extras include a safe room, gallery, wood shop, & custom built-ins.

208 Ida Street, Allegan, 49010 4 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,382 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Charming Dormered Cape! The house comes complete with family room, a welcoming kitchen, formal dining, 4 season porch, Main Floor Master bedroom, Basement Rec Room with fireplace and retains the value of peaceful living while being conveniently close to downtown amenities. Deep Backyard with Storage Shed. First right of refusal on Vacant Lot across the street MLS#21117795 to home buyer.Call Coldwell Banker Sneller Real Estate 269-355-1919 or Listing Agent Carol Sneller 269-720-0580

1993 26Th Street, Allegan, 49010 0 Bed 0 Bath | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,722 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Home is not livable. Beautiful land with frontage on Miner Lake. Huge potential to be improved. Parcel on lake is attached to the 12.4 acres, but doubtful it could be build on, see map. Estate Sale, Selling "AS IS" will not do any inspections or repairs including well and septic.

269 Ira Spring Road, Holland, 49423 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Another great option in Mason Lake Estates! This 'Hutchins' floor plan by Baumann Building is under construction with completion estimated for mid January. Check out the photos section to see the work already completed as well as a storyboard showing the planned selections. Baumann Building has multiple spec homes in this community as well as other area communities so call today to learn more! One member of selling entity is a Licensed Real Estate Agent in Michigan.

