Fennville, MI

Check out these Fennville homes on the market

Fennville News Flash
 2 days ago

(Fennville, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Fennville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rWE6W_0dcWrvaG00

6460 Legacy Woods Drive, Holland, 49423

4 Beds 7 Baths | $3,440,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,000 Square Feet | Built in 2007

European inspired Italian Tuscan villa nestled on 12.7 beautiful acres complete with a vineyard, private pond, and courtyard gardens. Breathtaking hand-hewn stone and stucco exterior paired with upper and lower-level garage space amenities. This impressive, gated estate was built in a great location just a short distance to the Saugatuck Dunes State Park and about 10 minutes into downtown Holland or Saugatuck and Douglas. Home was featured in American Dream Homes Magazine and includes hand milled wood floors, imported Italian Terracotta tiles, and four limestone fireplaces. The gourmet kitchen is accented with a brick barrel ceiling. Enjoy a viewing tower, theater room, billiards room, and upper and lower-level laundries. Extras include a safe room, gallery, wood shop, & custom built-ins.

For open house information, contact Andrea Crossman, Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt - Holland at 616-396-5221

Copyright © 2022 Coldwell Banker Schmidt REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBSCHMIDT-134131566)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SejWM_0dcWrvaG00

208 Ida Street, Allegan, 49010

4 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,382 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Charming Dormered Cape! The house comes complete with family room, a welcoming kitchen, formal dining, 4 season porch, Main Floor Master bedroom, Basement Rec Room with fireplace and retains the value of peaceful living while being conveniently close to downtown amenities. Deep Backyard with Storage Shed. First right of refusal on Vacant Lot across the street MLS#21117795 to home buyer.Call Coldwell Banker Sneller Real Estate 269-355-1919 or Listing Agent Carol Sneller 269-720-0580

For open house information, contact Carol L Sneller, Coldwell Banker-Sneller Real Estate at 269-720-0580

Copyright © 2022 Greater Kalamazoo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GKAORMI-21117799)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evwxT_0dcWrvaG00

1993 26Th Street, Allegan, 49010

0 Bed 0 Bath | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,722 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Home is not livable. Beautiful land with frontage on Miner Lake. Huge potential to be improved. Parcel on lake is attached to the 12.4 acres, but doubtful it could be build on, see map. Estate Sale, Selling "AS IS" will not do any inspections or repairs including well and septic.

For open house information, contact Brad Boone, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices MI at 269-685-3686

Copyright © 2022 Greater Kalamazoo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GKAORMI-21118798)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQYQ5_0dcWrvaG00

269 Ira Spring Road, Holland, 49423

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Another great option in Mason Lake Estates! This 'Hutchins' floor plan by Baumann Building is under construction with completion estimated for mid January. Check out the photos section to see the work already completed as well as a storyboard showing the planned selections. Baumann Building has multiple spec homes in this community as well as other area communities so call today to learn more! One member of selling entity is a Licensed Real Estate Agent in Michigan.

For open house information, contact Brad VanderZwaag, Five Star Real Estate Lakeshore LLC at 616-355-3737

Copyright © 2022 West Michigan Lakeshore Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WMLARMI-21115536)

See more property details


CONGRESS & COURTS
Fennville, MI
With Fennville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

