Check out these homes on the Denton market now

(Denton, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Denton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

305 Mendota, Lexington, 27292 2 Beds 1 Bath | $21,000 | Single Family Residence | 728 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Property for sale, cash only, due to its damaged and unsafe conditions. Do Not Enter House! This property has been deemed uninhabitable by City of Lexington's Office of Business and Community Development. The lot is partially cleared and partially leveled. It is close to downtown and shopping centers. Use caution while viewing and Do Not Enter House! See Agents Remarks.

503 Mccrary, Asheboro, 27205 2 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,132 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Two bedroom brick home in need of some TLC. Do not miss this opportunity to give it your own touches. Do not go to property unless appointment is approved with your agent please. Home is occupied, do not disturb occupant.

403 Hoover, Lexington, 27292 2 Beds 2 Baths | $114,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,645 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Third time is a charm! Back on the market at NO FAULT OF SELLER! Centrally located charmer that needs a little TLC. Home is move-in ready and could be a great investment opportunity as well. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is centrally located in Lexington close to I-85 with easy access to beautiful Uptown Lexington. Located on a flat lot with plenty of outdoor storage space. Enjoy the open floor plan with plenty of rooms to entertain family. This charmer has a recently updated master bathroom with easy step-in shower. New metal roof was installed in 2009. With a little love this home can be a great place to call home! Home being sold "As Is." At this price, it won't last long! Schedule your showing today!

350 Daniel, Lexington, 27293 4 Beds 3 Baths | $295,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,511 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful Boone's Village!! Wonderful Hayden Floorplan!! This is the newest floorplan for Express Homes!! Hayden plan has everything you have been asking for! 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, office "Flex" space, Open kitchen with large island. Primary bedroom upstairs with laundry room upstairs and a "Loft"!!!! Talk about checking all the boxes! This plan is also our new Model Home in Boone's Village. Come see what everyone is talking about!!

