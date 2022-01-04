These houses are for sale in Lewistown

(LEWISTOWN, MT) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

401 W Watson St St, Lewistown, 59457 3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,830 Square Feet | Built in 1887

Nicely updated rental. Close to downtown and the civic center.

For open house information, contact Thomas R McKenna, McKenna Agency at 406-538-8736

1110 7Th Avenue South Ave S, Lewistown, 59457 3 Beds 1 Bath | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Starter home or rental property......nice quiet neighborhood within walking distance of city park, pool, high school, walkingtrail and Lewis & Clark school.

For open house information, contact Keith M Conroy, Lewistown Real Estate at 406-538-3476

1589 Golden Eagle Drive, Lewistown, 59457 5 Beds 3 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,880 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Homes don't come newer than this! This home is scheduled to start construction. Get in early and you can help pick thecolors and fixtures. Floor plan is available through agent on this lot.

For open house information, contact Joseph Irish, Greater Montana Land Company at 406-538-5448

516 West Evelyn St, Lewistown, 59457 5 Beds 4 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,316 Square Feet | Built in 1910

FINISH REMODELING this potential Duplex or 5 bedroom, 4 bath home. Lots of potential, newer foundation, framed in so you can finish as you please. Off-street concrete parking area.

For open house information, contact Richard Dyck, Garden Realty at 406-538-5162