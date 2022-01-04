On the hunt for a home in Mineral? These houses are on the market

(Mineral, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Mineral. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

000 New South Ridge Road, Louisa, 23024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $254,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Come to the Ridge! You must see what sets this builder apart from the rest! Building new homes in South Ridge II. Several lots and plans to choose from. This ranch home has a fresh, trending split floor plan offering private master suite. Step up on the rocking-chair front porch and let the busy day go! Step into the open and airy great room and gaze to the privacy out the rear of the home. Yep open-concept at it's best. Huge eating area can be formal or informal. Center island with counter height bar is great for that quick snack or entertaining and loaded with cabinetry. Desirable pantry is larger than large! Rear mud-room offers a side entrance for a great drop zone. Master ensuite offers comfort height cabinets, double bowl-sinks, and large tub/shower combo. Everyone wants a little piece of Heaven. NO HOA and land to call you own! USDA financing available. We make building a breeze!

3915 Roundabout Rd, Louisa, 23093 4 Beds 3 Baths | $306,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,803 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Drywall underway. Possible March Completion. The Montego floor plan has been updated with an open concept floor plan including a kitchen with island and overhang so bring your stool and hang out! Stainless appliances, upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, convenient laundry and half bath tucked away from the main living area. First floor master with vaulted ceiling. Craftsman rail package. Upstairs you'll find 3 additional bedrooms, pull down attic stairs with storage and a full bath. Front porch and 10x12 rear deck for outdoor enjoyment. Shake siding and wide window trim instead of shutters for extra curb appeal of your new home! Photos are of a similar completed model.

16017 Hopeful Church Road, Bumpass, 23024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 1988

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! 7 minutes to Montpelier, 25 minutes to Ashland, 25 minutes to Short Pump and 25 minutes to Louisa!!! This is a spacious 1288 sq. ft. rancher set off the main road with 3 BD, 1.5 BA. Large eat in kitchen, laundry room, zero carpet in this home and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Master bedroom features his and her closets and a half bathroom. Spend the evening on the rear deck or full covered front porch. The fenced yard has ample room for your pup to run or many other possibilities. 2 sheds for extra storage.

19498 Louisa Rd, Louisa, 23093 4 Beds 3 Baths | $302,300 | Single Family Residence | 1,610 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Framing is complete! This one can be ready in 90 days! Similar to Photos, The PINELAND is situated on .687 acres minutes from the Town of Louisa. This Beauty features 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, First Floor Master Suite w/ Ceiling Fan, Open Kitchen with 36" Cabinets, Breakfast Nook, Upgraded Vinyl Shake, Dimensional Roof Shingles, Craftsman Railing on Interior Stairs, Front Door with Glass, Large Great Room, 10x10 Rear Deck, Stainless Smooth Top Electric Range, Dishwasher, and Microwave included. Contact agent for details! Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms - accommodates 6 person occupancy.

