Check out these homes on the Houghton market now

These listings are from our classifieds:

805 Oak Grove, Houghton, 49931 4 Beds 3 Baths | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,168 Square Feet | Built in 1999

CLASSIC best describes this large and airy 4-bedroom 3 bath home. Enter the front door to the formal living room and dining area featuring large windows and neutral shades. The kitchen has tons of cabinets and counter space with a handy island, nice appliances and newer flooring. The kitchen flows to a breakfast area with a door to the back deck and the family room. A wood burning brick fireplace makes this large open area cozy and welcoming. The laundry room which leads to the 2 car drywalled garage and a ½ bath complete the main floor. The second floor features a lovely and large master suite with a ¾ bath, and double closets. 3 more nicely sized bedrooms with great closet space in all and a full bath complete the second floor. The partial basement is a walkout, a sliding glass door steps onto a small concrete patio, this area is plumbed for a bath and could be easily finished for additional living space. The crawl space provides wonderful storage. The ½ acre lot is nicely wooded with the back deck featuring a handy awning for those warm summer days. A storage shed provides easy storage for your lawn and garden equipment. The freestanding closets in the home will remain along with all the appliances. Nestled in Houghton’s premier neighborhood, walking distance to Econo Foods, and a very short car ride to MTU and downtown.

23348 Elm, Dollar Bay, 49922 6 Beds 2 Baths | $19,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,640 Square Feet | Built in None

Great fixer upper opportunity. This home was a duplex. It could be finished into a single family home or a duplex. There is some unique log walls exposed. The furnace is natural gas. This property is to be sold as-is with all contents and trash debris present.

48 Gregory, Lake Linden, 49945 2 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This cute ranch home is literally "grandma & grandpa's" with 2BRs/2BAs, and a nice corner location with small back patio and yard shed, and a brand new roof (2020). The home is a well cared for Wausau home with vaulted ceilings, closets in all rooms, and a walk in shower bath on the main floor. The kitchen is well appointed with newer stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. The lower level is considered unfinished, but has a nice set of front load laundry machines, and a hookup for a wood stove if desired (no stove now). The natural gas hi-eff furnace with central air looks great, and it has a nice electronic air filter system. The basement is dry and easy extra space for hobbies, hanging out, or whatever you like. The "2nd" bath is an open shower, toilet, and laundry sink in the basement mechanical-laundry area. The front sunroom is four seasons and has a nice bow window facing the street. The attached 2-car garage is great on snowy days!

428 Eighth, Calumet, 49913 4 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Here's a real bargain for a growing family or as an investment property! In the midst of a tree-lined neighborhood, steeped in Copper Country lore, a roomy 3-4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, home awaits your discovery. Front and back porches. High efficiency FWA heat. A good solid house with a fine functional floorplan situated on a large lot with plenty of room for future garage construction. Price reduced by motivated sellers!

