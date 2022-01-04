ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, TX

UPDATE: Police arrest East Texas New Year’s Eve murder suspect

By Patrick Cunningham
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3omEi6_0dcWrnlg00

(UPDATE) — Cass County officials have announced that Da’Kyree Hawkins was caught and arrested on Wednesday in Texarkana for the murder that occurred on New Year’s Eve in Atlanta.

ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – The Atlanta Police Department has named a suspect they are searching for in connection with a murder last week.

Texas father gunned down in Chuck E. Cheese parking lot while bringing in daughter’s birthday cake

A warrant has been issued for Da’Kyree Hawkins. The murder reportedly took place on New Year’s Eve.

No other details about the case were released by investigators. Hawkins is to be considered “armed and dangerous.”

If you have information on his whereabouts please call the Atlanta Police Department at 903-796-7973.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 3

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: Suspects wanted in string of more than 30 Tyler, Whitehouse vehicle burglaries

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants Wednesday for the suspects involved in the string of auto burglaries that occurred last week. Following the initial investigation, it was discovered that a total of 32 vehicles had been burglarized and one was stolen in the Whitehouse area. The stolen vehicle was […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police: Texas 15-year-old girl shot 22 times while walking family dog

HOUSTON (KETK) – Police in Houston are investigating a shooting that killed a 15-year-old girl late Tuesday night, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC. Police were called to the 15400 block of Park Manor Street, a neighborhood in southwest Houston around 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 15-year-old Diamond Alvarez with multiple gunshot wounds. […]
HOUSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

UPDATE: Person of interest cleared in hit-and-run investigation, DPS pursuing other leads

UPDATE (9:55 A.M.) – DPS released an update Wednesday morning that the person of interest that was described in their initial release of a Smith County hit-and-run case has been “identified and cleared in this investigation.” The agency said that “another lead has been generated” from information through media outlets. More information will be released […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Cass County, TX
City
Texarkana, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
Texarkana, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Atlanta, TX
Crime & Safety
Cass County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Murder#Atlanta Police#Nexstar Media Inc
KETK / FOX51 News

‘For him to not come home is devastating for us’: Community uplifts family of missing 21-year-old Tyler man in candlelight prayer

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A candlelight prayer was held Tuesday in Tyler for a man who has been missing since December. The prayer took place in downtown Tyler at 6 p.m. for 21-year-old Marcus Daniel Rodriguez. “It’s overwhelming, overwhelming and for him to not come home is devastating for us,” said Sergio Rodriguez, Marcus’ father. […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Hobbs woman accused of abandoning newborn in dumpster

HOBBS, New Mexico (AP)- An 18-year-old Hobbs woman is facing charges after police say she abandoned her newborn baby in a dumpster. Hobbs Police spokesman Chad Wright says Alexis Avila is expected to be arraigned Monday in Lea County District Court. Authorities say someone found the baby in a dumpster Friday and called police. Officers […]
HOBBS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas sheriff under investigation for routinely seizing cash from undocumented immigrants

(THE TEXAS TRIBUNE) – A rural sheriff near the Texas border is under criminal investigation for allegedly having his deputies illegally seize money and a truck from undocumented immigrants during traffic stops. Search warrants show that Real County Sheriff Nathan Johnson is under scrutiny by state investigators, accused of illegally confiscating cash and a pickup […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

House completely destroyed after fire in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A single-family house fire was reported in the 17700 block of FM 14 in the Red Springs community, according to Chad Hogue, Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal on Wednesday. One person was home at the time of the fire, but there were no injuries. When three surrounding fire departments […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

3K+
Followers
788
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy