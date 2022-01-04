UPDATE: Police arrest East Texas New Year’s Eve murder suspect

(UPDATE) — Cass County officials have announced that Da’Kyree Hawkins was caught and arrested on Wednesday in Texarkana for the murder that occurred on New Year’s Eve in Atlanta.

ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – The Atlanta Police Department has named a suspect they are searching for in connection with a murder last week.

A warrant has been issued for Da’Kyree Hawkins. The murder reportedly took place on New Year’s Eve.

No other details about the case were released by investigators. Hawkins is to be considered “armed and dangerous.”

If you have information on his whereabouts please call the Atlanta Police Department at 903-796-7973.

