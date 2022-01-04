These houses are for sale in North Manchester

(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) Looking for a house in North Manchester? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

204 N Market Street, North Manchester, 46962 5 Beds 3 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,179 Square Feet | Built in 1900

*This home is Contingent-First Right of Refusal.” Welcome to your charming 5BR/3BA home with beautiful landscaping and an attached apartment in the heart of North Manchester. Located just a short distance to downtown shops and restaurants. The main home features 3BR/2BA, a large entry way, formal dining, large family room with a loft, full basement and an enclosed front porch! Enjoy these hot summer days swimming in an in-ground pool which comes with your very own pool house. This home offers so many opportunities whether you are looking to rent out the apartment upstairs or even make it a mother-in-law suite… The apartment has a full kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Come and take a look! *Being sold "As-Is"*

402 W Buffalo Street, South Whitley, 46787 3 Beds 2 Baths | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,328 Square Feet | Built in 1850

Spacious home, 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Partial basement, large back yard. Enclosed porch, carport. Great Investment property , needs some TLC and updates.

812 E 7Th Street, North Manchester, 46962 3 Beds 3 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,073 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Tucked on a quiet lot with over a half acre of mature trees and boasting with character and custom updates inside and out, is this 2073 square foot gem! This home is in pristine condition and features a formal living room with a wood burning fireplace and a formal dining room, a family room with a vaulted ceiling and a second fireplace, and a custom kitchen featuring granite countertops, new appliances that are included with purchase, and new flooring and fixtures. An updated half bath and main floor laundry add convenience off of the kitchen and garage. The recently enlarged primary bedroom suite with a beautiful new bathroom that includes custom solid wood cabinets, a walk in shower, and new flooring and fixtures creates an end of day oasis. Two additional bedrooms offer ample storage. A second full bathroom has been renovated with solid wood custom vanity, a soaker bath tub, lighting, new flooring, and fixtures. Spend a majority of the year enjoying the 3 season vaulted Zimmer sunroom with floor to ceiling windows and a picturesque view of the professional landscaping and waterfall pond. An 8x10 shed and a 10x12 shed with skylights provide storage for garden and yard tools. The renovations go on and on with a new roof, new windows, newer central air, new outdoor lighting, and a wood deck. The two car attached garage offers additional storage. Enjoy gardening in the raised garden beds and perennial garden. This home is a must see to appreciate all of superb details and care that has been taken!

2009 E Singer Road, North Manchester, 46962 3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,168 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This 3 bedroom 1 bath home just needs a little tlc to make it perfect for you. The home has 1168 square feet of living space all on one floor and also comes with a covered front porch plus a separate enclosed front porch. In the back you will find a patio overlooking almost 4 acres which is partially wooded and ready for you to enjoy. The old barn on the property will help with all your storage needs. Price to sell as-is this home won't last long.

