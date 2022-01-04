Homes for sale in Libby: New listings

(LIBBY, MT) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

350 Mount Snowy Drive, Libby, 59923 3 Beds 3 Baths | $995,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,408 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Experience breathtaking views of the Cabinet mountains from this 3400+sf 3bed/2.5bath immaculately maintained home with end-of-the-road privacy and adjoining USFS land. One-level living with kitchen, dining, living, laundry, and master suite on the main floor. Additional bedrooms, family room, and full bath are just down the stairs. Carefully crafted interior finishes include custom hickory cabinets, solid wood doors, knotty alder trim, rough hewn plank flooring, vaulted T&G ceiling, and gas fireplace while the exterior boasts covered porches, Trex decking, a truly over-sized heated garage with extra tall doors and an extended carport, exquisite yet low-maintenance landscaping, garden beds, and fruit trees. Horses welcome! ........ SEE SUPPLEMENT.....

34 Ave C, Libby, 59923 3 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,815 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Strong Sturdy Home waiting to be loved. Home has a double lot with a seasonal creek running through the property and a huge Greenhouse! This 3 bed 2 Bath is zoned County and has an extra lot divided and can be built on. Bring your loved ones with you. Close but not too Close:) A sand box in the front yard, a secret Garden area for Privacy and a chicken Coop/ Shed in the back yard. This makes for a very nice yard close to town. Seller's are ready to fly South, a little love and attention will go a long way to bring this home to it's Glory. NHN Ave C (Empty Lot) can be sold separate by future Buyer's should they wish. Home has been a crafter Dream. Everything will be moved out by closing. AS IS! Call Dhana Nelson 406-871-8765, or your Real Estate Professional

700 Airfield Road, Libby, 59923 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,772 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Gorgeous and impeccably maintained 5 bedroom 4 bath custom home in the desirable Edgewater Estates Subdivision, has glorious Cabinet Mountain Views and is a special and unique place to call home. Graceful arched doorways showcase this exceptionally elegant and stylish home where it's architectural design embraces the pure beauty of its surroundings. The attractive rock fireplace is a key feature in the great room and is highlighted by handsome wall sconces and rich 3/4'' tongue and groove Teakwood flooring. The well designed kitchen includes upscale amenities such as large pantry, baking center, propane range as well as custom cabinets, granite counter tops and mosaic tile floor. Spacious master bedroom has luxurious en suite with ample walk-in closet. Home is heated and cooled with

120 East Oak Street, Libby, 59923 3 Beds 2 Baths | $355,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Impressive 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the heart of Libby. Upon entering this immaculate turn key home you'll notice the open living space with vaulted ceilings and massive wood beams. Everything has been updated within the last few years including flooring, kitchen, paint, roof, and 5 heat pumps. In the downstairs living area, which has a seperate access through the garage, features a large family room with fireplace, nonconforming bedroom and plenty of storage space. The beautifully landscaped outdoor area has a fenced front yard, backyard deck and concrete drive. This is an absolutely a must see! Call Steve McNulty at 406-291-1890 or your real estate professional.

