Homes for sale in Gunnison: New listings

325 Pashuta Drive, Gunnison, 81230 4 Beds 3 Baths | $659,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,992 Square Feet | Built in None

Erich Ferchau, RE/MAX Community Brokers, C: 970-596-0848, eferchau@remax.net, www.gunnisonforsale.com: This Ohio Meadows home is a charming two story farm house with walk out basement. The home encourages out of doors living year round with several decks, one large enough to entertain the entire family and several smaller ones that allow you to enjoy every season. The home is on a slight grade which allows the owner to gravity water from the ditch water owned by the Home Owners' Association. The two car garage faces south...a real asset on a big snow winter. The property is fenced for horses and includes a small loafing shed and tack room. Enjoy country living at its finest.

For open house information, contact Erich Ferchau, RE/MAX Community Brokers at 970-641-1188

822 W Virginia Avenue, Gunnison, 81230 5 Beds 2 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,024 Square Feet | Built in None

Erich Ferchau, RE/MAX Community Brokers, C: 970-596-0848, eferchau@remax.net, www.gunnisonforsale.com: Adorable home with remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Enter the living/dining room from the street and the kitchen, one bedroom and the bathroom are at the back of the house. The stairs from the living/dining room go up to two bedrooms. There is a laundry room/mud room at the back of the house. The back door leads to a large deck between the house and the two car detached garage with a 2 bedroom one bath apartment above. Access to the ADU is a staircase on the north of the garage. Large fenced yard.

For open house information, contact Erich Ferchau, RE/MAX Community Brokers at 970-641-1188