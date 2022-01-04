ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunnison, CO

Homes for sale in Gunnison: New listings

(GUNNISON, CO) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Gunnison area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Gunnison-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Mmjn_0dcWrep900

325 Pashuta Drive, Gunnison, 81230

4 Beds 3 Baths | $659,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,992 Square Feet | Built in None

This Ohio Meadows home is a charming two story farm house with walk out basement. The home encourages out of doors living year round with several decks, one large enough to entertain the entire family and several smaller ones that allow you to enjoy every season. The home is on a slight grade which allows the owner to gravity water from the ditch water owned by the Home Owners' Association. The two car garage faces south...a real asset on a big snow winter. The property is fenced for horses and includes a small loafing shed and tack room. Enjoy country living at its finest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PvYA7_0dcWrep900

822 W Virginia Avenue, Gunnison, 81230

5 Beds 2 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,024 Square Feet | Built in None

Adorable home with remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Enter the living/dining room from the street and the kitchen, one bedroom and the bathroom are at the back of the house. The stairs from the living/dining room go up to two bedrooms. There is a laundry room/mud room at the back of the house. The back door leads to a large deck between the house and the two car detached garage with a 2 bedroom one bath apartment above. Access to the ADU is a staircase on the north of the garage. Large fenced yard.

