Devils Lake, ND

Check out these houses for sale in Devils Lake

Devils Lake Digest
 2 days ago

(DEVILS LAKE, ND) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Devils Lake listings:

1202 16Th Street Se, Devils Lake, 58301

6 Beds 4 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,204 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This home was moved on site and completely renovated in 2015! Six bedrooms and three and a half baths and lots of family space to spread out! Two stall attached and HEATED garage to make the North Dakota winters a little more bearable. Don't miss out on this one!

For open house information, contact Brianne Langton, Blue Sky Real Estate at 701-662-2583

Copyright © 2022 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11018017)

723 2Nd Avenue Ne, Devils Lake, 58301

2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Adorable home that has been completely renovated and updated throughout! Modern finishings and neutral color schemes make this home move in ready. Two Bedroom, two bath, Gorgeous Tray Ceilings, Hardwoods, and Lighting Upgrades. Two stall detached garage that was built with attention to detail in mind, epoxy floor and fully sheet rocked, textured and painted!

For open house information, contact Brianne Langton, Blue Sky Real Estate at 701-662-2583

Copyright © 2022 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11017604)

304 Roberts Street, Devils Lake, 58301

4 Beds 2 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,963 Square Feet | Built in 1957

This house is just outside Devils Lake and move-in ready! Four Bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, and SIX garages!! Kitchen was recently remodeled with so much storage and new stainless steel appliances. Main level has two living areas and a large family area in the basement as well! Huge concrete driveway and back patio with a fantastic front porch to watch the sunrise!

For open house information, contact Brianne Langton, Blue Sky Real Estate at 701-662-2583

Copyright © 2022 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11037680)

With Devils Lake Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

