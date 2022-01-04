Check out these Healy homes on the market

(Healy, AK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Healy will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

L12 B7 June Creek, Healy, 99743 2 Beds 0 Bath | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,575 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Have you ever wanted to homestead? Well, look no further! Not only does this home provide your piece of private paradise but has all the luxuries of in town living to include electricity, direct TV and cell phone service. You are truly off the beaten path as the property is accessed with trail access. The first Cabin is 1875 Sqft while the 2nd Cabin is about 700sqft. The smaller cabin would work well as a rental property too! New shower installed. This sale comes with 8 lots totaling 38.33 acres with enough raw timber to build your dream cabin. You won't even have to pay property taxes! If all of that wasn't enough this home comes fully stocked with all the furniture and equipment you could ever need such as 3 toyos, 4500-watt Generator, 420 hr Mule Kawasaki, 500 hr 3400 Kubota Backhoe front end load, 3 Trailers to include 16 ft utility,6x10, and 4ft ramp,1984 Toyota pick-up with 6000lbs winch, A 22 tow log splitter, 140 Gal Fuel slip tank with pump, Chainsaws, 2 snow drags, 100 gal water transfer tank, rain catchment tanks, an assortment of hand tools, beds, dressers, TVs/Dvds, incinerator toilet, and much more. The list of what doesn't come with the house is much shorter. With gold panning in the creek and your 150 Meter Gun Range, you won't ever have an afternoon without adventure. A popular TV show was even filmed on this very land. Pack your toothbrush and get ready to move in, this spot is ready to go.

For open house information, contact STACY HARVILL, MADDEN REAL ESTATE WITH KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY at 907-452-3000

Nhn Graphite Lane, Healy, 99743 3 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,941 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Step into your new home with this one of a kind build! The living, dining, and kitchen boast an open floor plan to host all your family activities. With radiant floor heating your toes will stay warm all year round! This home features 3 bedrooms plus a large bonus room perfect for crafting, exercise, or an extra family entertainment space. Outside amenities include a nice porch to sit in the summer sun, a greenhouse, large wood storage shed, and a 12'x24' heated shed. Don't miss out on your chance to own a piece of rural Alaska!

For open house information, contact Evelyn Arnott, GOLD STANDARD REAL ESTATE at 907-978-9545