House-hunt Caribou: What’s on the market

65 Lombard Road, Caribou, 04736 3 Beds 1 Bath | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1968

To say this home is move in ready would be an understatement! Walk into this beautiful home and be greeted with a completely remodeled living space with cathedral ceilings. Every inch of this home has been skillfully finished with modern tastes in mind. In addition to the beautiful interior of the home, the siding and roofing has also been newly finished. Have a seat on the front porch and enjoy the quiet neighborhood that could be yours!

For open house information, contact Catharine Buck, NextHome Discover at 207-762-6398

113 Washburn Street, Caribou, 04736 3 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1946

2 Story cape in Caribou requiring repairs and maintenance. Nice paved driveway. Detached garage. Bring your hammer and build equity!

For open house information, contact Team Dan, NextHome Discover at 207-762-6398

159 High Meadow Road, Perham, 04766 2 Beds 1 Bath | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 2020

New construction log home. Open concept kitchen and living area. Two bedrooms and one bathroom. Everything is brand new, house has never been lived in. All kitchen appliances go with the sale. Property sits on 8 acres of land. ATV/Snowmobile trail in close proximity, with easy access.

For open house information, contact Wade Snyder, NextHome Discover at 207-762-6398

793 Tangle Ridge Road, Perham, 04766 3 Beds 1 Bath | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Beautiful large property with a 3 bedroom home or camp. Home was built in 1994, open concept, with a wrap around deck. Main floor has 3 bedrooms, and one bathroom with an open living room and kitchen. There is a full basement that offers extra's rooms that could be finished, along with plenty of storage, and a root cellar. Outside there are three storage buildings. One houses the well, and the other has plenty of storage along with maple syrup equipment. Third one is being used as ATV storage currently. The property is gorgeous, with approximately 105 acres. The house sits about 0.7 of a mile off of the road, so it is perfect if you are looking for a home with a lot of privacy, or use it as a camp to get away from the city . Property butts up to State conservation land which includes Salmon Lake. Plenty of wildlife in the area, and with the mixture of fields and woods the possibilities are endless. Property has electricity ran down to the house, but it also has a backup electrical box to run on 12V if someone wanted to install wind or solar. The well also has a hand pump backup. Aerial photo with the red lines are to give an idea of how the property lays, and not intended as a survey or exact boundary measurement.

For open house information, contact Wade Snyder, NextHome Discover at 207-762-6398